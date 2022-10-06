Benfica vs PSG ends with Neymar angry and discussion between Luisão and Hakimi | Champions League

The weather warmed up at Estádio da Luz after the final whistle of Benfica 1 x 1 PSG, for the Champions League . A big argument between players from both teams ended with Neymar irritated on leaving the field, and discussion between Luisão, the Brazilian director of the Portuguese team, and the side Hakimi, from Paris.

It all started when goalkeeper Donnarumma took satisfaction with defender António Oliveira, who pulled the goalkeeper in the last play of the game. After the final whistle, Neymar greeted and made a comment with fourth referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz, who held him by the hand and irritated the Brazilian.

In the available images, Neymar continued to argue with the fourth referee. An accredited man, who appears to be a leader, tried to contain the Brazilian and remove him from the field. Shirt 10 gets even more irritated and asks more than once for the man to take his hands off him.

Following, the former defender and sporting director of Benfica, Luisão, speaking in a harsh tone with the right-back Hakimi. Both are close to Neymar, who tries to separate them. Defender Sergio Ramos also goes towards the director of the Portuguese team and seeks to contain the confusion.

The argument ends, and Luisão and Neymar hug each other on the way out to the locker room. In interviews after the game, midfielder Verratti, from PSG, and defender António Oliveira, from Benfica, were asked about the discussion and could not explain what caused the confusion.

PSG leads Group H of the Champions, with seven points, the same score as Benfica, which has a lower goal difference. Juventus are third with three points. Maccabi Haifa is the bottom, still without points. Paris returns to the field on Saturday, at 16:00, against Reims, for the French Championship.

