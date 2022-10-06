BH girl reports rape by her father and says she saw uncles having sex

A 15-year-old girl who lives in Bairro Apolnia, in the Venda Nova region, told the Military Police this Wednesday (5/10) that she was raped by her father, 40, since she was 13 years old. She also alleges that she was in an incestuous relationship with her childhood brother.

Until Wednesday night (5/10), the police record did not mention whether the girl’s father or uncles were arrested, subpoenaed or heard by the police.

The case came to light this Tuesday (4/10), when the Venda Nova guardianship council received an anonymous complaint that the man was assaulting his children and sexually abusing the young woman.

Faced with the accusation, the council went to the school where the girl studies, in Bairro Jardim Leblon. With permission from the school’s management, she was taken to the child care council, where she reported that, when she was a child, she and her brother slept together in a double bed, where they witnessed their uncles having sex. Afterwards, they also had sexual relations, “imitating” what they had just seen.

At this point, the story gets even more shocking. The girl told the authorities that one day she decided to tell her father what was happening at her aunt and uncle’s house. He would then have asked if the daughter “wanted him to do [sexo] with her” and promised to be “careful” so that the teenager did not feel pain.

Some time later, the young woman, who was just 13 years old, says she went to her father, claiming that she “accepted” the proposal. Since then, she has been raped by the man, since at the age of 13, by law, she did not have the maturity or discernment to “consent” to a sexual relationship.

She says she was last raped in September of this year. The mother, according to the girl, never suspected anything, although the abuse took place inside the house.