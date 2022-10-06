BH girl reports rape by her father and says she saw uncles having sex

A 15-year-old girl who lives in Bairro Apolnia, in the Venda Nova region, told the Military Police this Wednesday (5/10) that she was raped by her father, 40, since she was 13 years old. She also alleges that she was in an incestuous relationship with her childhood brother.
Until Wednesday night (5/10), the police record did not mention whether the girl’s father or uncles were arrested, subpoenaed or heard by the police.
rape and incest
At this point, the story gets even more shocking. The girl told the authorities that one day she decided to tell her father what was happening at her aunt and uncle’s house. He would then have asked if the daughter “wanted him to do [sexo] with her” and promised to be “careful” so that the teenager did not feel pain.
Some time later, the young woman, who was just 13 years old, says she went to her father, claiming that she “accepted” the proposal. Since then, she has been raped by the man, since at the age of 13, by law, she did not have the maturity or discernment to “consent” to a sexual relationship.
She says she was last raped in September of this year. The mother, according to the girl, never suspected anything, although the abuse took place inside the house.
The PM informed that the teenager will be temporarily sheltered at the headquarters of the tutelary council of Venda Nova.