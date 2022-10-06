Billions at stake! Understand the crisis in Gisele Bündchen’s marriage

In recent months, the main news outlets in Brazil and in the world have been reporting the increasingly intense contours of the possible crisis in the marriage of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady. The imminent possibility of them putting an end to their relationship has gained strength. The LeoDias column has gathered all the facts of this marriage crisis and reveals the details now.

the crisis

One of the main reasons for the crisis would be the professional life of the player, who, even after signaling retirement, continued in the NFL, the professional sports league of American football in the United States. Gisele gave up her career as a model to spend more time with her family and came to speak publicly that she had similar expectations for her husband, which she did not see happening.

In recent years, the model used to watch Tom’s games in cabins reserved for families. However, lately this has stopped happening. On September 25, for example, Tom Brady played and the model did not attend. The couple’s children went to the game with their grandmother, Tom’s mother.

On the other hand, according to the website Page Six, of the American newspaper New York Post, the problem between them “has nothing to do with the player’s decision to return to the NFL”, as guarantees a source close to the couple. “Sometimes things are complicated,” he adds.

Gisele would have left home after a disagreement and spent a season at her family’s house in Costa Rica, returning weeks later.

And the children?

The couple’s conversations about the future of the relationship are frequent. How the children are in the midst of all this usually appears among the main subjects.

tititi

The crisis would also be among the topics addressed by Tom Brady’s colleagues in the NFL. His constant time off to take care of his personal life would be causing some jealousy in the team during informal conversations.

sharing

The model and the player sought out specialists to survey the assets and understand how the sharing will work. Both already have lawyers and are considering what a split will entail, who gets what and what the harm will be, according to Page Six.

what is at stake?

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in NFL history. In May, he was named the ninth highest-paid athlete in the world by Forbes. His net worth is estimated at $250 million which is equivalent to approximately £1.3 billion according to the website Celebrity Net Worth. Also according to Forbes, in 2020 alone he earned US$ 45 million (approximately R$ 237 million).

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gisele’s financial reach is US$400 million (approximately R$2.1 billion). Annually, she pockets about US$ 40 million (about R$ 211 million) with contracts signed even after retirement, in 2015.

The couple

Gisele and Tom have been married since 2009. They are parents to Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9. He also has John, 15, from a previous relationship.

Stay in!

