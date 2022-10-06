She appears in the attire of another group of Dora Milaje

This week, in the United States, tickets for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started to be available for pre-order, so we got a new trailer and several new images. Now, two new posters for the movie have been released, and in addition to bringing Shuri, Ramonda, and Namor at the center, we also have okye (Danai Gurira) with a new costume.

In the posters, the character appears with the blue armor used in the comics by the Midnight Angelsa subdivision of elite warriors of Dora Milaje. Previously, aneka (Michaela Coal) had previously been seen wearing the look in a trailer and the costume was also on display at D23 this year.

Check out the new posters:

Who are the Midnight Angels?

But how important is it for Okoye to have a new look? In the comics the Midnight Angels are a group of elite warriors of the Dora Milaje. His look is a gold and blue suit with a mask that resembles the look of an owl, in the comics. Ayo and aneka are part of the team, however. Ayo (Florence Kasumba), who appears in the new poster, has yet to be seen with the look.

So far, so good… However, two elements make the new look okye intriguing. First, the heroine is the leader of the Dora Milaje, so if the Midnight Angels really are a subdivision of the warriors, it wouldn’t make sense for Okoye to join the team.

But the strangest element arises from the fact that, in the comics, the subdivision defends people that Wakandan royalty does not recognize as individuals of the Nation, with Aneka being arrested for killing a tribal chief who abused women. With the ideological differences between the group and the rest of Wakanda, they split and got a independent land for them.

Often treated as “traitors” of Wakanda, certainly Okoye – who has already made clear in the first film his loyalty to the kingdom – would not join a group that challenges royalty and the ideals of his Nation, so the biggest theory at the moment is that the costumes are just an improvement in the look of the warriors and don’t bring all the sociopolitical baggage covered in the comics.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever opens in theaters on November 10.

What are your theories? Don’t forget to comment!

