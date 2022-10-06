Bolsonaro again criticizes research and says that institutes want to ‘interfere with democracy’

President said that errors in projections almost decided election in the 1st round and speaks of undemocratic acts

MATEUS BONOMI/AGIF – PHOTOGRAPHY AGENCY/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is running for re-election to the Presidency of the Republic



The president Jair Bolsonarocandidate for re-election by the Liberal Party (PL), once again criticized the election polls errors in the projections of voting intentions in the first round of elections 2022. During a press conference on Wednesday, the 5th, the country’s president said he hoped that the institutes “would not double down on the second round” and questioned who would be funding the surveys. “There is an interest in paying for research. I remember that in the past many voters said ‘I’m not going to vote for candidates who are going to lose’ and many vote that way. Many voted for whoever was in front so that there would be no second round, not losing another Sunday,” said the president. Bolsonaro also said that companies “work for those who hire them” and “intention is to interfere in democracy”. “They talk so much about undemocratic acts, this is an undemocratic act. These abusive numbers almost decided the presidential election in the first round, which would be a disaster for Brazil,” he concluded.

This Wednesday’s press conference marked the governor’s announcement Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), re-elected in the first round, to President Jair Bolsonaro. The politician condemned the errors of the polls – which showed up to 14 percentage points of difference between Lula and Bolsonaro – and defended that the institutes be held accountable, endorsing the requests for an investigation by the Federal Police. “The institutes have acted against democracy and deserve to be investigated and punished. These disclosures are criminal and hinder democracy in Brazil”, he pondered.