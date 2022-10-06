Bolsonaro defends himself for having gone to the Freemasonry store and says he was well received

posted on 10/05/2022 21:06



President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) defended himself this Wednesday, 5, from criticism for having gone to a Freemasonry store. During a live broadcast on social media, the Chief Executive said that he was well received at the venue. “What do I have against a Freemason? I have nothing,” he declared. The reelection candidate’s campaign fears that the repercussion of the old video, which went viral on social media, will take Bolsonaro’s votes among religious voters. “He felt the blow,” said one interlocutor, Political BroadcastGrupo Estado’s real-time news system, on the president’s reaction.

“It’s there in the media now, people criticizing me because I went to a Freemason store in 2017. I went, yes, I went to a Freemason store, I think it was the only time I went to the Freemason store. I was a candidate for president, few people knew. And a colleague said ‘let’s go’, and I went there. I think it was here in Brasília, I was very well received. It’s okay, they treated me well,” Bolsonaro said in the live. “And I’m president of all, period. Did I go again? I didn’t. Now, I’m president of all. This, now, the left makes a fuss. What do I have against a Freemason? I have nothing.” amended.

The president’s allies predict the campaign will react with “something heavier” after the Freemasonry video goes viral. In the first round of the election, Bolsonaristas spread fake news about the closing of churches if former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), with whom Bolsonaro is now contesting the second round, is elected. In addition, the chief executive has linked his opponent to Daniel Ortega, who governs Nicaragua in a dictatorial manner and, according to the president, has persecuted priests.

In the view of one of Bolsonaro’s interlocutors, the “religious war” should intensify until the 30th, when the second round of elections takes place. In speeches during the campaign, the president referred to the election contest as a “fight between good and evil”. The day before the first round, last Saturday, the 1st, First Lady Michelle said that the election was a “decisive moment” and that the “attacks” against Bolsonaro were against the “principles and values” of God. “The gates of hell will not prevail,” she declared on the Esplanade of Ministries.

During the campaign, Michelle began to accompany Bolsonaro in religious events to try to leverage the president’s vote among women, especially evangelicals. In the last weeks before the first round, however, the first lady began to dedicate herself more to trying to boost the candidacy of former minister and pastor Damares Alves, who was elected senator for the Federal District.