Bolsonaro government blocks another R$ 1 billion from education and can

The federal government announced a new block of more than R$1 billion in funding for higher education in the country. As a result, public universities are again at risk of not having the money to pay staff and operating costs.

The contingency (temporary blocking of funds until the government decides whether or not the cut will be definitive) was announced last Friday (30), on the eve of the first round of elections, through Decree 11,216, which amends Decree No. 10,961, referring to the execution of the MEC budget for this year. Added to the R$ 1.34 billion blockades announced between July and August, the contingency in education reaches R$ 2.4 billion.

In a note, the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education (Andifes) highlights that the contingency resulted in a cut of R$ 328.5 million in the amounts available for university expenses.

:: Choice of the new president will seal the fate of public universities ::

“This amount, if added to the amount that had already been blocked throughout the year, makes a total of R$ 763 million in amounts that were taken from the federal universities from the budget that had been approved for this year”, highlights the entity. For Andifes, this new cut “puts the entire university system at risk”, already affected by the contingencies carried out throughout the year.

The entity criticized, in a meeting with the Secretary of Higher Education, Wagner Vilas Boas de Souza, the fact that the contingency affects resources destined for October expenses, already committed, and could lead to “very serious consequences and legal consequences for federal universities”.

For Andifes, “this limitation established by the Decree, which practically exhausts the possibilities of payments from now on, is unsustainable.” The entity called an extraordinary meeting of its board for this Thursday (6), to discuss the context and debate the actions and measures.

repercussion

In social networks, the National Union of Students (UNE) complaint that the “Federal Government confiscates the balance of all the Federal Institutes and Universities’ accounts, this Wednesday, 10/05/22, and leaves no penny to pay anything!”

After the post, the hashtag #ConfiscoNaEducação appeared among the most posted terms on Twitter.

According to an analysis by the Sou Ciência Studies Center released in early September, the Bolsonaro government recorded a 94% reduction in investments destined for federal universities in the last four years. Of the 21 existing research institutes in the country, 19 had a budget drop between 2019 and 2021.

Editing: Nicolau Soares