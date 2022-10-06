Bolsonaro government blocks education resources and university leaders react: ‘Tragedy’

The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) announced a new budget blockade to reach resources from the Ministry of Education, which could make the full functioning of federal institutes and universities unfeasible.

A statement issued this Wednesday 5th by the government’s Integrated Financial Administration System claims that the funds committed (already reserved) have been reversed from the budget units linked to the portfolio, including federal institutes and universities, Capes, Inep, FNDE and others.

The chargeback of 5.8% is equivalent, in the case of institutes and universities, to a loss of 328.5 million reais, according to an estimate by the National Association of Directors of Federal Institutions of Higher Education, Andifes.

The president of Andifes, Ricardo Fonseca, told the report that the measure could cause institutes and universities to zero out their funds from next month and not be able to pay expenses such as electricity, cleaning, surveillance and other contracts with servers. .

“This is an absolutely unusual situation from the point of view of budget policy execution. Contingencies are common and made by most governments, which is the following: the budget year opens, all the money approved from the budget is not released – because a part is contingency – and it is released as the economy evolves”, explains.

According to him, “it is absolutely unprecedented and unusual [o fato de] that we are at the end of budget execution: the money was already available, in some cases universities had already made the commitment, that is, assumed commitment, contract with suppliers”.

“This will cause problems, including from a legal point of view in contracts already established.”

According to the government, the reversal of the amount is in compliance with Decree 11,216, of September 30, establishing a budgetary and financial schedule and a monthly execution schedule for the Federal Executive’s disbursement for the year 2022. The statement also cites ” a perspective of releasing the limits reversed in the month of December’”.

For Fonseca, however, the motivations that led to the decree are not clear. He also rules out that universities are “forcing” the Expenditure Ceiling.

“We are trying to understand what kind of public expenditure the government is willing to meet to make this contingency, even because the economic results of surplus were happening until now.”

According to the expert, there are no guarantees that the institutions will have this money returned, which is even more serious in a context of continuous blocks in MEC resources. In June, the ministry announced a 7.2% cut in the budget of universities and federal institutes.

According to calculations by the Independent Fiscal Institution, a body linked to the Senate, the MEC had 3 billion reais locked up until the last decree, which provided for an additional block of 2.6 billion.

Fonseca understands that the scenario is one of great apprehension. “We were already struggling to reverse the 7.2% block on our budget. We had been doing this political management to fight for the resources that we had already lost. Now it’s another scenario. We totaled a real, concrete loss of 13% in the final stretch of budget execution.”

For the president of Andifes, “it is not possible that these locomotives of the production of Brazilian knowledge, science and technology, which are the public universities, specifically the federal ones, are placed as those that pay the bill and the last priority at a time of contingency”.

“With this, we throw away not only the construction of a Brazil of the future, for its new generations, but the possibilities for us to develop science and technology better, without this precariousness. A true national tragedy.”