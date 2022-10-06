Bolsonaro government pressures Petrobras to only increase fuel after the 2nd round







Bolsonaro government pressures Petrobras not to increase the price of gasoline in election period Photo: Poder360

members of the board of Petrobras received a signal from the Bolsonaro government so that there is no readjustment in the price of fuels until the completion of 2nd round of electionson the 30th of October.

The pressure on the oil company was intensified due to the new rise in international fuel prices, caused by the prospect of price increases that should occur due to new cuts in international production of Petroleum announced this Wednesday, 5th, by Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) – will be 2 million barrels per day (bpd) less from November. This is the biggest cut since April 2020, when the Covid pandemic began.

political decision

Caio Mario Paes de Andrade assumed the presidency of Petrobras in June, with the mission given by Bolsonaro to hold as much as possible any readjustment in fuel prices. Since then, Petrobras has announced a series of general fuel price reductions. Much of this scenario is due, however, to the fall in prices on the international market.

With a barrel around US$ 100, an industry executive told Estadão, readjustment is inevitable. According to him, it is a political decision, although this has a limit, due to the pressure of the market.

Managers prior to Caio Mário Paes de Andrade had different behaviors in relation to the moment to increase prices, since Petrobras does not have an internal rule that requires the increase at a given moment.

General Joaquim Silva e Luna, for example, who was fired in March by Bolsonaro, took about two months to apply readjustments, while other older managers, such as Pedro Parente, went through the readjustments with constant frequency.

