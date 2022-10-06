Bolsonaro mocks Ipec poll: ‘It started again, n?’ – Policy

Abhishek Pratap 20 hours ago News Comments Off on Bolsonaro mocks Ipec poll: ‘It started again, n?’ – Policy 0 Views

Jair Bolsonaro (PL)
Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did a live this Wednesday (5/10) on his social networks (photo: Reproduction/YouTube)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked the result of the IPEC poll for the second round of elections that gives candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) an eight-point lead (51% to 43%).

The chief executive doubted the survey and pointed out that he received the incentive of governors – such as Romeu Zema (Novo) and Ratinho Jnior (PSD), re-elected in Minas Gerais and Paraná, respectively.

“It has now started again n? Eight points difference. I got support these days from the governors of Minas Gerais, Zema, of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro. Also from So Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, we will receive tomorrow from Ronaldo Caiado, from Góis. Today we had Ratinho, from Paraná”.

Bolsonaro also highlighted the support of deputies and senators: “We still had the agro bench, the parliamentary front of agriculture wanting our re-election. late we had 60 senators present here demonstrating support for the continuity of our project”.

In the IPEC poll released on the eve of the first round, Bolsonaro had 37% of voting intentions. At the polls, the president surpassed 43%, while Lula, with 51% in the survey, closed the vote with just over 48%.

READ MORE – See the results of the first round of the presidential election

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Pará investigates polio virus found in child’s feces

SÃO PAULO, SP, AND BRASÍLIA, DF (FOLHAPRESS) – The Secretary of Health of the State …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved