Bolsonaro mocks Ipec poll: ‘It started again, n?’ – Policy

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) did a live this Wednesday (5/10) on his social networks (photo: Reproduction/YouTube)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked the result of the IPEC poll for the second round of elections that gives candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) an eight-point lead (51% to 43%).

The chief executive doubted the survey and pointed out that he received the incentive of governors – such as Romeu Zema (Novo) and Ratinho Jnior (PSD), re-elected in Minas Gerais and Paraná, respectively.

“It has now started again n? Eight points difference. I got support these days from the governors of Minas Gerais, Zema, of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro. Also from So Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, we will receive tomorrow from Ronaldo Caiado, from Góis. Today we had Ratinho, from Paraná”.