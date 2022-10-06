Bolsonaro mocks Ipec poll: ‘It started again, n?’ – Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) mocked the result of the IPEC poll for the second round of elections that gives candidate Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) an eight-point lead (51% to 43%).
The chief executive doubted the survey and pointed out that he received the incentive of governors – such as Romeu Zema (Novo) and Ratinho Jnior (PSD), re-elected in Minas Gerais and Paraná, respectively.
“It has now started again n? Eight points difference. I got support these days from the governors of Minas Gerais, Zema, of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro. Also from So Paulo, Rodrigo Garcia, we will receive tomorrow from Ronaldo Caiado, from Góis. Today we had Ratinho, from Paraná”.
In the IPEC poll released on the eve of the first round, Bolsonaro had 37% of voting intentions. At the polls, the president surpassed 43%, while Lula, with 51% in the survey, closed the vote with just over 48%.
READ MORE – See the results of the first round of the presidential election