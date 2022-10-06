Bolsonaro on Lula’s victory in the Northeast: ‘High illiteracy rate’

Jair Bolsonaro (PL) complained of defeat in the Northeast (photo: Reproduction/YouTube)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), re-election candidate, commented on the victory of his rival Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) in the Northeast states in the first round of the elections. He linked the result to a “higher illiteracy rate” in the region.

“Lula won in 9 of the 10 states with the highest illiteracy rate. Do you know what the states are? In our Northeast,” Bolsonaro said live on social media this Wednesday (5/10).

The president read a CNN story about Lula’s triumph in Alagoas, Paraba, Piau, Maranho, Cear, Rio Grande do Norte, Sergipe, Bahia and Pernambuco, which had an illiteracy rate between 11 and 16%. The same report indicated Rio de Janeiro, where Bolsonaro was ahead, with the lowest rate.

“Not only is the high illiteracy rate the most serious in these states. Other economic data are also lower in the region because these states have been administered by the PT for 20 years. Where the left enters, it leads to illiteracy, lack of culture, unemployment, lack of hope. This is how the left acts all over the world”, complained Bolsonaro.

In the overall result, Lula won in 14 states, while Bolsonaro won in 12 and the Federal District. The region that pulled the positive result for PT was the Northeast: 21.6 million votes, compared to 8.7 million for the current chief executive.

