Bolsonaro pressures Petrobras to hold prices until clash with Lula

Members of the Petrobras board received a signal from the Bolsonaro government that there is no readjustment in fuel prices until the 2nd round of the elections, on October 30. This pressure on the oil company was amplified after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) announced a cut in production of 2 million barrels of oil per day starting in November, which has already caused prices to rise on the international market. This is the biggest cut since April 2020, when the Covid pandemic began.

The government’s move was revealed by the G1 portal and confirmed by Estadão. In theory, under the current policy of price parity, Petrobras should pass on the increase in costs with the purchase of oil to the amounts charged in the domestic market. The cut in fuel prices carried out in recent months, however, has become a political banner for President Jair Bolsonaro, who is seeking re-election.

In part, the reduction in prices is due to tax cuts in the states, since the federal government had already zeroed its rates. The main reason, however, that pushed prices down was the drop in the price of oil, which had fluctuated until days ago at around US$ 87 a barrel. Yesterday, the Brent type (which serves as a reference for Brazil) rose 1.71% in contracts for delivery in November, hitting US$ 93.37. Industry experts see a risk that, in the next few days, the price will rise to the $100 mark.

According to TD Securities, the cut announced by OPEC+ exceeded expectations, which supported prices traded yesterday. Analyst Roberta Caselli, from Global X, said that the reduction in daily oil production may renew concerns about the variation in inflation. The cut corresponds to about 1% of the global supply of the commodity. (Collaborated by Gabriel Bueno da Costa)