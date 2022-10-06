Bolsonaro raises suspicion about the 1st round calculation

× Photo: Youtube

In a live held this Wednesday, Jair Bolsonaro raised suspicions about the 1st round of the 2022 presidential elections. The President of the Republic once again cited an “atypical behavior” of electronic voting machines.

“We had investigations, some problems happened”said Bolsonaro. “If the count lasted 5 more minutes, our opponent would have won the 1st round”, complemented.

Bolsonaro compared the counting of votes with what happened in 2014, between Dilma and Aécio.

“Very typical of algorithms, similar to the 2nd round of 2014, between Dilma and Aécio”added the President of the Republic.

To his followers, Bolsonaro also complained about Minister Carmen Lúcia’s request to the Federal Police to indicate how to investigate the president’s performance in the MEC Scandal.

“There is nothing so far, nothing has appeared of appeal that would have come from the Ministry of Education to some mayor. So far there’s nothing. But Minister Carmen Lúcia wants to investigate me. Another pre-election embarrassment”complained the chief executive.

Bolsonaro took advantage of the broadcast to mock research institutes after the new survey carried out by Ipec was released. According to data released today, Lula would have 55% of the valid votes against 43% and Bolsonaro.

“The clowning around the research institutes resumed. Today’s poll has started again: ‘Lula has 51% in the second round, and Bolsonaro 43%’. Started, eight points off, increased to eight“, complained the president.

