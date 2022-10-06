Bolsonaro says the left makes ‘a fuss’ with his trip to the Masonic lodge in 2017 | Elections 2022

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) criticized this Wednesday (5th) what he called the “fuss” that the left makes with her visit to a Masonic lodge in 2017.

A video with Bolsonaro’s visit to the site began to circulate on Tuesday (4) and shows a speech by the president among the Freemasons.

An alleged link between Bolsonaro and Freemasonry could be seen as a weak point in the campaign, as influential evangelical leaders, who support the president, have already criticized Freemasons.

In the 2017 video, Bolsonaro makes a political speech and says he has no intention of running for chief executive. “I’m not a candidate for anything,” he said at the time.

Now that the visit to the Masonic lodge has become a campaign theme, the president has admitted that he went there, but has not returned since. He further stated that he has nothing against Freemasons.

“People criticizing me because I went to a Masonic lodge in 2017. Yes, I went to a Masonic lodge, I think it was the only time I went to a Masonic lodge. I was a candidate for president, few people knew, and a colleague said: ‘ Let’s go’, and I went. I think it was here in Brasília,. I was very well received. They treated me well. And I’m the president of all, period. Did I go again? I didn’t. Now, I’m president of all. now the left makes a fuss. What do I have against a Freemason? I have nothing. If there is anything, we’ll see how to proceed. I want support from everyone here in Brazil”, said the president in live.

1 of 1 Lula is associated with Satanism and Bolsonaro with Freemasonry — Photo: Reproduction Lula is associated with Satanism and Bolsonaro with Freemasonry – Photo: Reproduction

Bolsonaro’s video began to circulate two days after the second round of the presidential elections was defined. Bolsonaro, who had 43% of the valid votes in the first round, will compete with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who had 48%.

Religion and the search for votes from evangelicals and Catholics have been a keynote of the campaign, and the second round began with sympathizers on both sides exploring the issue.

At the same time that the video of Bolsonaro in the Masonic lodge circulated, material associating Lula with a man identified as Vicky Vanilla, who would be a Satanist, appeared on the networks.

In a note, the PT states that there is no relationship between the man and the former president. “Whoever spreads this is dishonest and abuses people’s good faith,” the statement reads. The party accuses Bolsonarist groups on Telegram and WhatsApp of sharing the lie.

Vicky Vanilla released a video this Tuesday in which she claims to have received threats and denied the rumor.