Bolsonaro says the left makes a ‘talk’ about Freemasonry

Video of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) at an event at a Loja Manica was released on social media (photo: EVARISTO SA / AFP)

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said this Wednesday (5th) that the left is making a “buzz” with the images of his visit to a Maon shop in 2017 and said that he only visited the place once.

The representative stated that he was a pre-candidate for president at the time and was invited by a “colleague” to go to Freemasonry and accepted the invitation. “I want support from everyone here in Brazil,” he said.

Bolsonaro said that he was “very well received” at the place and that “if there is something wrong, we will see how to proceed”.

“People criticizing me because I went to a Maon store in 2017. Yes, I went to a Maon store, I think it was only once”, he said. And he continued: “Did I go again? I didn’t. Now I’m president of all. Now the left makes a fuss. What do I have against Mohammed? I have nothing.”

Bolsonaro’s video in a temple with Freemasonry symbols was widely shared by opponents of the president in an attempt to distance him from evangelical and Catholic audiences, since religions are critical of Freemasons.

On social media and messaging apps, supporters of the president criticized the video.

“Good morning, friends, I saw a news that our President Mohammed, I am very disappointed.” This was one of the comments that exemplify part of the disappointment of some Bolsonaristas in Telegram groups.

“Bolsonaro Maom?”, “Freemasonry created communism”, “I can’t believe I campaigned for four years for a Maon”, “In profile of a Maon, I go far. Satanist garbage!” and “Guys, the real video, there’s no point in denying it. The question that remains now is: why is our president participating in Mason ceremonies?”

These are samples of the comments of frustration in pre-government groups. Videos of a YouTube channel titled “Masonry Enemy of the Church” were also disseminated in the groups, accompanied by comments associating it with communism.

Bolsonarista pastors, however, acted quickly to try to contain possible damage with the video.

THE Folha de S.Paulo talked to four Bolsonarist pastors. Two claim that the impact will be null in the reelection campaign. Two others admitted that some believing voters might be shaken by the images.