Bolsonaro takes the lead in the fight for support in the second round, but the transfer of votes may be limited, say analysts

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) came out ahead of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the dispute for support for the second round of the race for the Planalto Palace by guaranteeing the structure of the public machine in the three main electoral colleges in the country. , in the opinion of political scientists consulted by the InfoMoney.

Experts, however, see the potential to attract new voters to one side or the other in the dispute as limited. This is because a significant portion of the electorate has already decided who to vote for on October 30, in addition to the fact that there are doubts about the commitment of supporters to transfer votes and the willingness of voters to follow such a recommendation in such a divided election.

Read too: Who supports Lula and who supports Bolsonaro in the second round?

In recent days, Bolsonaro has secured the support of governors of the states that concentrate the largest contingents of voters. In São Paulo, he attracted Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB), who ended the dispute for Palácio dos Bandeirantes in third place, with 18.40% of valid votes (4,296,293 votes).

The president also counts on the platform of former minister Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), who obtained 42.32% of the valid votes (9,881,995 votes) and is now contesting the second round for the local Executive Power with Fernando Haddad (PT), who got 35.70% (8,337,139 votes) in the first round.

Governors Romeu Zema (Novo) and Cláudio Castro (PL) also decided to support Bolsonaro, re-elected in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro, respectively. Together, the three states concentrate 63.8 million voters − which is equivalent to about 40.8% of all voters registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).

Of the 15 governors elected in the first round, at least 8 will be with Bolsonaro. Another 8 candidates running for the second round must ask the current president for votes.

Not to mention the reconciliation with “lavajatism”, which culminated in the support of ex-judge Sérgio Moro (União Brasil), who occupied the Ministry of Justice in the first half of his term, and ex-prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos), former head of the operation’s task force.

Lula, on the other hand, focused on candidates defeated in the first round of the presidential race. She won embarrassed support from Ciro Gomes (PDT) and a more emphatic and programmatic endorsement from Simone Tebet (MDB). The first party formally joined the campaign, the second released the members.

In addition to them, the PT won the support of Citizenship, which is added to the 10 acronyms that are already part of the candidate’s base. And historical figures in politics, such as ex-president Fernando Henrique Cardoso and ex-minister José Serra, both from the PSDB – an acronym that, like the MDB, released its members.

Liberal economists such as Armínio Fraga, Pedro Malan, Persio Arida and Edmar Bacha – all critical of the economic policy adopted in PT governments – will also be with Lula in the second round. One of the arguments used by the group relates to an expectation of greater respect for institutions and the democratic order.

On the side of the governors, Lula has the support of six victors: Elmano de Freitas (PT-CE), Carlos Brandão (PSB-MA), Rafael Fonteles (PT-PI), Fátima Bezerra (PT-RN), Helder Barbalho ( MDB-PA) and Clécio Luís (SD-AP). In addition to candidates for the local Executive Branch in 8 Federation Units.

Lula’s and Bolsonaro’s moves reinforce different strategies for the run-off, says Carlos Eduardo Borenstein, political analyst at consultancy Arko Advice. On the one hand, Bolsonaro seeks support from governors in regions where he has performed better: Midwest, South and Southeast. Lula sews with the “third way” and reinforces his hegemony in the North and Northeast regions.

Experts consulted by InfoMoney assess that Bolsonaro did better at the start of the runoff campaign, although they point out that the meanings in converting votes are still unclear.

“Bolsonaro came out ahead, because he has the support of 2 reelected governors with expressive votes and, mainly, because he will have four machines in his favor: that of the federal government, of São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro”, observes political scientist Ricardo Ribeiro, from Ponteio Política consultancy.

For him, Minas Gerais should be one of the highlights in the second round of the presidential race. In the first round, Lula won the state with 48.29% of the valid votes (5,802,571 votes) to 43.60% (5,239,264 votes). Changing the game there is a fundamental part of Bolsonaro’s re-election mission.

“Historically, Minas Gerais is an electoral college that defines the presidential election and is part of a region where Bolsonaro needs to open up an important advantage in votes to compensate for Lula’s lead in the Northeast”, says Borenstein.

The expert recalls that, in the first round of 2018, Bolsonaro built an advantage of 14 million votes over Haddad only in SP, MG and RJ. Now, there were 2.2 million on Lula. Meanwhile, in the Northeast, the distance conquered by a PT candidate jumped from 6 million to 12.9 million.

“Based on the numbers from the first round, Bolsonaro’s performance in the Southeast does not compensate for Lula’s advantage in the Northeast. Therefore, the role of governors can be important”, he points out.

“But we need to see how intense the transfer of votes will be, because it is not usually automatic. Just as the migration from Ciro and Simone to Lula is not automatic,” she says.

In this sense, it will be necessary to monitor the real commitment of those involved in the campaign of the candidates they support. Building podiums in states without a runoff in the gubernatorial election is usually considered a more complex task.

For political scientist Leandro Consentino, a professor at Insper, the favorable moment for Bolsonaro’s campaign, generated by the performance in the first round much higher than what the polls of voting intention indicated, contributed to the campaign advancing in the seams of alliances.

“The support demonstrates Bolsonaro’s strong electoral musculature,” he says. In addition to the governors of the country’s three main electoral colleges, the specialist highlights state managers from the South and Midwest regions and figures elected to the Federal Senate and the Chamber of Deputies in the next legislature, who will be able to help the president without having to worry about the campaigns themselves.

“In the case of Lula, the strategy seems clear to me to seek the center. Since he already had 48% of the votes, he sees in these 7% of Simone Tebet and Ciro Gomes an important source to win more votes, but he needs to moderate his speech. In addition to statements of support, such as those from Fernando Henrique Cardoso and other center and center-right leaders, which are undoubtedly important, he also needs to moderate his speech with programmatic nods”, he evaluates.

One of Lula’s expected moderation moves would be from clearer indications about his economic program and the profile of the team that would work in the Ministry of Finance, if elected. The tighter score in the first round increased the pressure for such signals to be made by the PT campaign.

“What we saw was Bolsonaro taking the lead in this issue of support, and Lula running behind and balancing this game”, points out Consentino.

Experts from the Eurasia Group, an international political risk consultancy, in turn, understand that “there is little empirical evidence” that suggests a significant impact for the support of national and regional leaders on second-round votes – especially when the candidates are so well known.

“Voters split their votes in a series of elections. They assess government disputes based on local and regional criteria, and national elections based on others. The mere fact that a leader is highly rated locally does not mean that he or she has influence over a national election. The same goes for other candidates,” they say.

The Eurasia base scenario indicates a 65% chance for Lula to win the elections and a 45% chance for Bolsonaro. The consultancy indicates two variables as the main ones to be monitored in this second round: 1) how an improvement in economic conditions could leverage Bolsonaro; and 2) the extent to which each candidate is able to communicate on key social and economic issues.

Related