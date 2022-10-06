Bolsonaro to be in Belo Horizonte today. And Lula next Sunday – Politics

Jair Bolsonaro promoted a campaign act in the capital on August 24, where he made motorcycle and commerce (photo: Tulio Santos/in/dapress)

After the first moment of negotiating support and alliances for the dispute of the second round, scheduled for October 30, the candidates for the Presidency of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and Luiz Incio Lula da Silva (PT) begin to set up their travel agenda in Brazil. . Minas Gerais, a decisive state in all the disputes over the Plateau since redemocratization, is on the path of both in the first days of the new campaign. The current president of the Republic is in Belo Horizonte today and will return on October 12th. The PT will come to the capital of Minas next Sunday.

Bolsonaro’s agenda in Belo Horizonte today still follows the initial moment of the runoff campaign, marked by meetings with political leaders. He should meet with governors Romeu Zema (Novo), Rodrigo Garcia (PSDB-SP) and Cludio Castro (PL-RJ), who announced their support for the president’s candidacy this week, at an event held by the Federation of Industries of the State of Minas Gerais ( Fiemg). The meeting will take place from 18:00, at Teatro Sesiminas, in the Santa Efignia neighborhood, East Region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

According to the president of Fiemg, Flvio Roscoe, the entity that represents the Minas Gerais industrial sector invited the two candidates to the Planalto. “Actually, we invited both candidates. In the first round, we didn’t do it with anyone because there were a lot of people. We invite and will present industry proposals. We sent correspondence. For Bolsonaro I invited him yesterday [tera-feira] same, and I sent it to Lula on the same date. Bolsonaro is already confirmed, but it is not up to me to decide their agenda.”

The expectation of Bolsonaro’s campaign in Minas Gerais that today’s meeting will be quick, without contact with the public. The president will return to the state on October 12, when he participates in a religious event alongside Pastor Valdemiro Santiago, leader of the World Church of the Power of God.

Lula was at Praça da Estao, in downtown Belo Horizonte, where he addressed supporters on August 18 (photo: Marcos Vieira/in/from the press)

Elected senator with Bolsonaro’s support, Cleitinho Azevedo (PSC) published yesterday, on his Instagram profile, a video next to the president where they talk about the second round campaign in Minas. The reelected candidate stressed that “whoever wins in Minas, wins in Brazil” and asked for votes for voters in the state, even those who “voted for the other side”.

Belo Horizonte, where Lula and Bolsonaro already have agendas, is the only city in Minas that received both presidential candidates in the first round campaign. The current president has been to the capital twice. The first in an institutional commitment at the inauguration of the Federal Regional Court of the 6th Region (TRF-6), on August 19, and the second, five days later, when he took a motorcycle from Pampulha to Praça da Liberdade, in the Center-South region, where he spoke. Lula was in BH on August 18, when he held a rally in Praça da Estação, also in the City Center.

Bolsonaro was in five other Minas Gerais cities throughout the campaign. He chose Juiz de Fora, in Zona da Mata, as his first destination on August 16. On the 24th of the same month, he participated in an event in Betim, in Greater BH. On September 23, the head of the federal executive was in the Midwest of the state, in Divinpolis, and returned to the Metropolitan Region of the capital for a religious event in Contagem. Two days before the first round, the re-election candidate rode a motorcycle in Poos de Caldas, in the south of Minas.

As reported by Estado de Minas, Bolsonaro won in four of the six cities where he was, including BH. In total, the PL candidate got 1,209,546 votes in the municipalities he passed through.

TRUST IN VITRIA

Former President Lula was also quick to include Minas Gerais among his destinations. He comes to Belo Horizonte this Sunday. The PT directorate from Minas Gerais prepares a walk with the candidate at 10 am, in the center of the capital. Details about the route and where the candidate will address supporters are still being discussed by the campaign.

Yesterday, in a meeting with governors who declared their support for PT’s candidacy, Lula said that he would maintain the victory in Minas Gerais and reinforced his desire to hold more rallies than in the first round. On Monday, PT stated that he would visit regions of the state where he wanted to go, but could not be in the first stage of the elections.

The PT was in only two cities in the interior of Minas throughout the campaign of the first round. On September 15, he went to Norte de Minas, where he visited Montes Claros. Eight days later, he was in Ipatinga, in the Ao Valley. On all his trips to Minas, the former president was accompanied by the non-elected duo supported by the PT in the state, Alexandre Kalil, candidate for governor, and Alexandre Silveira, candidate for the Senate, both from the PSD. Of the cities where he was, Lula won only in Montes Claros. The PT got 786,993 votes, 13.5% of the total obtained in the state.

ELECTORAL REFERENCE

Electoral history shows that, since the election of Getlio Vargas in 1950, winning in Minas Gerais means winning in Brazil as well. In addition to being a believer in the balance to decide the president, the state often faithfully reproduces the final result of the vote, which explains the interest of presidential candidates in the Minas Gerais voter. In the first round of this election, for example, Lula won in Minas with 48.29% of the votes. In Brazil, the PT had 48.43%. J Bolsonaro was the choice of 43.6% of Minas Gerais voters and, in the country, he had 43.2% of the votes.

The 2022 scenario is not a coincidence. The same context was repeated in previous elections and, in the six times in which the presidential election was the second round since redemocratization, the difference between the results of the polls in Minas and in Brazil was never greater than 5.18 percentage points. On average, the results of the second round in Minas Gerais differ by 3.04 percentage points from the final figures for the national scenario.