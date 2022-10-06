Bordão made Paulo Bonfá understand that it would not work on SporTV

“Save, save, get the kids out of the room.” Paulo Bonfá’s catchphrase that opened Rockgol’s broadcasts on the former MTV Brasil made the narrator realize that he wouldn’t work on SporTV, according to himself.

Bonfá led Rockgol between 1997 and 2010 with a mixture of humor and football and enshrined some slogans: “how beautiful, what joy, what beauty”, in addition to “get the kids out of the room” already mentioned. In 2011, he signed with Globo, but was not successful as a narrator on SporTV.

“What I felt at SporTV: in my first pilot [teste] of a narrated soccer game, when I went to do the air check, as we call the conference of a program before it goes on the air, there was a director who is no longer there, and when the broadcast starts, I started with the I’ve been saying for decades: ‘Save, save, get the kids out of the room’. The guy paused and said: ‘Bonfá, the children’s audience is important for the channel’. From that moment on, I already knew it wasn’t going to work,” said Bonfá.

The narrator says that he was hired with the proposal of putting together an afternoon program for SporTV with an auditorium for young audiences, talking about football and other modalities in a different way.

“It never worked out because I didn’t have a studio, I used Faustão, Serginho Groisman, Jô Soares three times a week. And I spent three years doing other things, I did the London Olympics, Copa America, I traveled to 12 countries. that wasn’t what I was hired for,” he said.

Bonfá stayed with Globo and SporTV until 2013. The following year, he was hired by Fox Sports to cover the World Cup in Brazil and had a program that was on the air until August 2015.

Now, he has no plans for the World Cup in Qatar. After years away from narration, he returned in 2022 to narrate this year’s Campeonato Carioca on Ronaldo TV, by former striker Ronaldo Fenômeno, on Twitch. In addition, Bonfá is the creator of the Risadaria humor festival.

Bonfá was called to Fantástico before Tadeu Schmidt

The former Rockgol narrator also revealed that he was sought out by Globo to revolutionize the goals of the round at Fantástico in 2002, before the World Cup in Japan and South Korea. He was invited by Mauro Mendonça Filho, Globo’s soap opera director at the time, to talk. According to Bonfá, Globo was losing audience on Fantástico with the debut of Casa dos Artistas on SBT.

“He said that they’ve tried everything, but every time the goals of the round came in, the audience dropped. I said: ‘it’s logical, because those who want to watch football are already seeing the Green Card in Culture, Milton Neves in Record, Avallone in the Gazeta’. There were five programs talking about football at the same time. Anyone who likes football would be watching another one. I wouldn’t wait on Fantástico”, he recalled.

Bonfa said that he spent months recording pilots with new ideas for the goals of the round at Fantástico, but the lack of definition about his future at Globo made him choose to remain at MTV.

“I spent almost six months making pilots with them to renew Fantástico’s goals. Some went on the air as a reporter for a day. Almost two months before the World Cup, I told them: ‘look, I’m going to Japan and to Korea or not?’. Because the idea was for me to be the guy from Fantastic there. They couldn’t say, so I said: ‘MTV asked me to do a World Cup program. If you’re uncertain, I prefer go there on MTV because it’s going to be fun and I want to work on this Cup'”, he said.

Years later, he saw Tadeu Schmidt innovate the goals of the round at Fantástico using humor. Tadeu was very successful over the last few years and became a presenter at BBB.

“It took six, seven years for them to let Tadeu Schmidt score the goals of the round. It took years for them to open this gate. So, I thought it was good. because the Casa dos Artistas is no longer what it used to be, because, if it had continued to be threatened, the changes would have been faster. It was a very punctual thing. Then I returned to São Paulo and played the Cup on MTV. And then Tadeu entered there .”

Did Rockgol inspire Tiago Leifert and Casimiro?

In Bonfá’s view, the mixture of humor and football that he and Marco Bianchi brought to Rockgol helped to make the format of other sports programs more flexible. He cites examples: Tiago Leifert on Globo Esporte and the lives of Casimiro.

“It was very good because it opened a new field. You get Tiago Leifert, who became a problem for Globo. Because there was only one Tiago Leifert, doing Globo Esporte in São Paulo. How do you get a guy in Porto Alegre, another in BH, another one in Rio, where they got Alex Escobar, to have a little more flexibility, on the enthusiastic and non-expert side, not wanting to give a shit about the rule?”

“This helped a lot to make podcasts and channels appear today where the person doesn’t need the station. Casimiro may never have watched Rockgol, but the fact that he could do it and people understood that there was a way and it exploded… “, he added.

Bonfá said that the Rockgol team “has been beaten up a lot within the company and the market”. According to the narrator, they were frowned upon by the rest of the sports press and even by guests.

“These perceptions, at the beginning, were very strong. Romário was a guest we never had. The third time we invited, the message went like this: ‘let MTV know that I’m not interested in going to Rockgol either now or ever. and that they don’t need to invite me anymore’. A lot of people didn’t accept the invitation. After a while, it was cool to go to the program”, he said.