Botafogo lists 27 players to travel for duels against Avaí and São Paulo, with Lucas Fernandes and Patrick de Paula

O Botafogo listed 27 players for the trips to the duels against Hawaiithis Thursday (6/10), in Florianópolis, and Sao Paulo, Sunday (9/10), in Morumbi. The list has important returns, such as the midfielder Lucas Fernandes and the steering wheel Patrick de Paula.

Danilo Barbosawhich was in transition, also returns, as does the attacker Luis Henriquewho was off the bench against Palmeiras at the coach’s option Luís Castro. Absences are the steering wheel Del Piage and the left-back Hugowho are automatically suspended for this Thursday’s match in Ressacada.

For each game, the maximum number of athletes listed is 23. For the confrontation with Avaí, Luís Castro will also count on the turns of the left-back marçal and the defender Victor Cuestawho served automatic suspension against Palmeiras.

Botafogo travels this Wednesday to Florianópolis and stays in the capital of Santa Catarina until Saturday, when it goes to São Paulo to face Tricolor Paulista on Sunday, at 4 pm, at Morumbi, for the 31st round of the Brazilian championship.

📋 Travel related list:

goalkeepers:

Douglas Borges, Gatito Fernandez and Lucas Perri

Defenders:

Adryelson, Carli, Kanu, Philipe Sampaio and Victor Cuesta

Sides:

DG, Marçal, Rafael and Saravia

steering wheels:

Danilo Barbosa, Gabriel Pires, Patrick de Paula and Tchê Tchê

Socks:

Eduardo, Gustavo Sauer, Jacob Montes, Lucas Fernandes and Lucas Piazon

Attackers:

Jeffinho, Júnior Santos, Luis Henrique, Matheus Nascimento, Tiquinho Soares and Victor Sá