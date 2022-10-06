BRAZIL AID LOAN RELEASED TOMORROW (10/07)? See if you RECEIVE up to BRL 2,569; NEW CALENDAR; TABLE AUXÍLIO BRASIL and BOLSA FAMÍLIA

With great anxiety, the Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is awaited by the millions of subscribers to the social program to replace the Family Scholarship.

O consigned Can it be paid out anytime this October.

Below, see the Latest news over the Aid Brazil loan and:

MINISTER SAYS THAT 60 BANKS WILL PAY CONSIGNMENT

The Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Vieira Bento, in an interview with Voz do Brasil, stated that 60 banks want to provide the payroll loan from Brazil aid.

According to Benedict, the Federal Savings Bank will be one of the institutions that will offer credit to subscribers.

“(Families) can pre-register, qualify and the financial institution will grant the payroll loan”, said the minister.

LOAN CONSIGNED AID BRAZIL RELEASED?

O Auxílio Brasil payroll loan is on the verge of being released in this month of Octoberas mentioned in the previous topic.

O loan not yet released by the federal government, despite being promptly regulated

AUXÍLIO BRAZIL CONSIGNATED LOAN: HOW DOES IT WORK?

O Aid Brazil loan works like this:

The total amount that can be acquired will be the one in which the installments commit up to 40% of the benefit value in the month.

But instead of being However, the R$400 will be considered and not the current minimum value of the program of R$600, which is only valid until December.

Thus, the amount of the installment will be a maximum of R$ 160.

It is also established that the maximum number of installments will be 24 and the interest rate cannot exceed 3.5% per month.

