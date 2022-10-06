Brazil extends leadership in last update before the World Cup; see Top 20







Team raises score after victory in friendlies and sees vice-leader Belgium fall behind after defeat in the Nations League Photo: Launch!

One and a half months to go Qatar World Cupa Brazilian men’s team increased the lead in the ranking of the fifa. Tite’s team raised their score and saw the Belgium lose points in this Thursday’s update, the last one before the Worlds. In this way, Brazil goes to the World Cup with favoritism, at least based on FIFA’s official list.

At the top, Brazil has 1841.3 points, against 1816.71 for the Belgians. The selection won its two friendlies on the last FIFA Date, against Ghana and Tunisia, while Belgium lost to the Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League.

Argentina ranks third with 1773.88. France and England follow closely behind, with 1759.78 and 1728.47, in fourth and fifth places, respectively. In the Top 10, there was only one change, involving Italy. Outside the Cup, the Italian team overcame Spain and climbed to sixth place. The Spaniards are in 7th.

Holland, Portugal and Denmark complete the top ten positions. No team entered or left the Top 10 in this Thursday’s update after a series of 119 friendlies and 53 Nations League matches in the interval between the last ranking and this month’s update.

In the Top 20, the movement was greater, involving teams that will compete in the World Cup. Croatia, current world runner-up, won three places and appears in 12th place. Opponents of Brazil in the group stage of the World Cup, Switzerland and Serbia also climbed. The Swiss won a position, trading 16th for 15th place. The Serbs jumped four places and are now in 21st.

Cameroon, the African team that will also face Brazil in the first phase, suffered a fall. In low, the team exchanged the 38th place for the 43rd. The teams that climbed the most were Scotland and Azerbaijan, both outside the Cup. Each team moved up five places to 40th and 123rd respectively.

The next update of the FIFA rankings will take place only after the World Cup, on December 22nd. The World Cup will be played between November 20 and December 18.

Check out the Top 20 of the FIFA rankings

1st – Brazil, 1,841.3

2nd – Belgium, 1,816.71

3rd – Argentina, 1,773.88

4th – France, 1,759.78

5th – England, 1,728.47

6th – Italy, 1,726.14

7th – Spain, 1,715.22

8th – Netherlands, 1,694.51

9th – Portugal, 1,676.56

10th – Denmark, 1,666.57

11th – Germany, 1,650.21

12th – Croatia, 1,645.64

13th – Mexico, 1,644.89

14th – Uruguay, 1,638.71

15th – Switzerland, 1,635.92

16th – United States, 1,627.48

17th – Colombia, 1,611.04

18th – Senegal, 1,584.38

19th – Wales, 1,569.82

20th – Iran, 1,564.61

