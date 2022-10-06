Brazil has the biggest drop in unemployment in a year among 40 countries – News









Brazil recorded the biggest drop in unemployment rate in a year among 40 countries, according to a survey by the risk rating agency Austin Rating. The indicator dropped from 13.1% in August 2021 to 8.9% in the same period this year, a reduction of 4.2 percentage points.

The downward trajectory of unemployment in the country began in the last half of last year and reached 8.9% in the quarter ended in August. The percentage is the lowest since July 2015, according to data from the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Despite the reduction, the number of professionals still outside the workforce is equivalent to 9.7 million people, the lowest level since November 2015. The number of employed persons was 99 million, again breaking the record in the historical series, which began in 2012.

















THE RETREAT OF THE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE









The difference between August 2021 and August 2022 (in percentage points)

Germany – 0.5

Australia – 1.1

Austria – 0.7

Belgium – 0.5

Brazil – 4.2

Canada – 1.7

Chile – 0.3

China – -0.2

Colombia – 2.5

South Korea – 0.6

Costa Rica – 3.4

Denmark – 0.7

Slovakia – 0.7

Slovenia – 0.4

Spain – 2.2

United States – 1.5

Estonia – 0

Finland – -0.2

France – 0.5

Greece – 1.5

Netherlands – 0.4

Hungary – 0.5

India – 0

Ireland – 1.2

Iceland – 0.7

Israel – 1.5

Italy – 1.3

Japan – 0.3

Latvia – 0.9

Lithuania – 1.5

Luxembourg – 0.6

Mexico – 0.7

Norway – 0.5

Poland – 0.6

Portugal – 0.3

UK – –

Czech Republic – 0.4

Russia – 0.6

Sweden – 2

Switzerland – 0.7

Turkey – –



Source: Austin Rating







positive scenario





The positive sequence appears in line with the IAEmp (Historical Employment Indicator), an index used to anticipate the direction of the labor market in Brazil, which increased 1.5 points in September, to 83.8 points. This is the highest level since October last year (87.1 points), according to data released this Wednesday (5) by the FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas).

For Rodolpho Tobler, economist at FGV Ibre (Brazilian Institute of Economics), the favorable trajectory in this quarter indicates a positive scenario for the job market. According to him, two main factors help to explain the fall in the unemployment rate.

“With the pandemic increasingly under control, the service sector, which is the largest employer, has resumed its activity, accelerating the recovery of the labor market”, says Tobler. “There is a second point, which is the heating up of the economy, even more than was expected at the beginning of the year. With this, other activities also benefited and, when the economy reacts positively, the job market also follows the same line. ”











The trend, according to the economist, is for continued improvement in the short term, perhaps at a slower pace. The projection is that the rate will stabilize at close to 9% at the end of the year, the best result since 2015.























Austin Rating’s chief economist Alex Agostini estimates the rate could end the year at up to 8%. He understands that the fall in unemployment also has to do with entrepreneurship. After the pandemic, many people saw opportunities to run their own business. He points out the changes in the Caged (National Registry of Employed and Unemployed), of the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, which started to count the individual microentrepreneur.

According to the latest data from Caged, the Brazil opened 278,639 job vacancies with a formal contract in August, a result that corresponds to the eighth month in a row with more hires than layoffs in the formal labor market.

But the economist points out that unemployment in Brazil is structurally high. “As much as the country manages to grow, it will have a structural unemployment rate. With a low level of productivity, we will always have a shortage of manpower, due to several factors. Companies need it, but people are not qualified. In addition, there is the tax issue”, says Agostini.



















