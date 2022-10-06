Brazil takes the lead in the world rankings after the US defeat | volleyball

The Polish victory was the big surprise of the round. The Americans entered the court as favorites and left with a defeat by 3 sets to 0, partial of 25/23, 25/20 and 25/18. The Polish team has a little bit of Brazil: Italian Stefano Lavarini, former coach of Minas Gerais Superliga champion in 2018/19, is in charge of the team.

The FIVB promoted changes to the list update model from 2021. Before, points were only computed after each competition, now each match counts to define the ranking of the teams.

In this Olympic cycle, the ranking is even more important than in previous years. It will be taken into account in the definition of five of the 11 total spots for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in each gender.

TOP 10 OF THE FEMALE RANKING

BRAZIL – 378 points Italy – 373 points Serbia – 361 points United States – 359 points China – 348 points Turkey – 321 points Japan – 306 points Russia – 278 points Dominican Republic – 266 points Netherlands – 254 points

Understand the Olympic classification

The Olympics have 12 teams classified for volleyball in each gender. One of these vacancies already belongs to France as it is the host country of the competition. Of the other 11, six will be defined in three qualifying tournaments held between September and October 2023.

Each of these three tournaments will have eight teams, defined by the world rankings after the end of the 2022 World Cup, for men on September 12 and for women on October 27. The top two from each of the three competitions guarantee qualification for the Games.