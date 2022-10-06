Brazilian pilot takes mother on flight to Cancún and tribute moves

A Gol pilot decided to surprise his mother on a flight from Brazil to cancun, in Mexico, on her birthday. Dona Eunice, who turned 68 on the date, received the tribute from Luis Eduardo Pita inside the aircraft and received applause from the other passengers. The moment was recorded and shared on Instagram, in a publication that has already reached almost 1 million views.

“Gentlemen, today we have a special client here with us who is sitting here in row one, here in front. Her name is Dona Eunice. She who left the interior of Bahia 41 years ago, went to work as a nanny in São Paulo, had her son , raised him by herself and trained him as a pilot, which is the one that speaks to you. Today it is a pleasure mother to lead you to cancun, a happiness to celebrate its 68 years of age. Dona Eunice, congratulations”, he says from the cabin to all the passengers, who applaud. “[Ela] He overcame every difficulty to form his pilot son. Thank you very much, Mom. I love you.”

In the caption, Luis called the experience a “memorable flight”. “May we always honor our parents, there are several mothers who, like mine, always believed in their children’s goals and dreams, even when we didn’t even believe it, as well as people around us, but they always encouraged us, so the least we can to do is pay a simple tribute,” he wrote.

The publication was made on September 26 and, since then, it has drawn attention on social networks. In a video, alongside his mother, Luis said he did not expect the repercussions. “I’d like to thank you for all the messages of affection we’ve received. I think we have to honor our parents every day, not just wait for an opportunity like I had,” he said.

Luis reported in another publication, on Mother’s Day, that Dona Eunice left Bahia as a teenager to work as a nanny in São Paulo and that this is her occupation to this day. “She got pregnant, raised her son alone, because her father abandoned her, even from a distance he educated him, dedicated his life to raising his son, giving up his own life many times! Always supporting and believing, when all we had was just a dream and some airplane mockups! It wasn’t easy,” he wrote.