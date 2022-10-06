Breeze freaks out when he finds out who destroyed his life in Travessia

The soap opera Crossing will address the dangers of the internet as the focus of its narrative, presenting a protagonist whose life is turned into hell because of a simple montage. With no idea of ​​the origin of the “deep fake” that incriminated her, Breeze (Lucy Alves) is perplexed to discover the real responsible for taking her to the degrading situation in the nine o’clock soap opera.

Without the slightest sense of responsibility, Rudá (Guilherme Cabral) will be the creator of the deep fake that will cause Brisa to be identified as a child kidnapper. The teenage hacker is the son of Guida (Alessandra Negrini) and has already appeared in the telenovelas released by Globo, including a scene in which Stenio (Alexandre Nero) scolds the boy for creating such a dangerous montage.

Stenio scolds Rudá for creating fake news. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

No sooner said than done! Shortly after putting the image on the air, Rudá realizes the big mistake she has made, as Brisa starts to become a repeated figure in various profiles, groups and private conversations on social networks and messaging applications.

From then on, Rudá will do everything to not be discovered and even manages to remain anonymous due to his computer skills, but there will be a specific moment when he will be unmasked. It’s just not going to be easy to get that information.