Bruna Linzmeyer appeared with hairy armpits and gave a statement

The actress talked about how it feels to let hair grow on her body

the global actress Bruna Linzmeyer and your girlfriend, DJ Marta Supernova, are part of the team of celebrities who do not insist on shaving their armpits. And this decision always ends up dividing opinions among netizens whenever the famous poses with her hair under her arm.

The actress explained that it is all part of a long process. Before, she was forced to always be waxing up to date, however, she began to think in other ways after observing women who did not routinely wax.

“Understanding that each one does what they want with their own body. Then, little by little, I began to find their willingness and attitude liberating. And asking myself what I really wanted in my body, never before had I asked myself that question. A few times, I told myself I preferred to shave. I was happy with my choice. But more than that, I was happy to be able to choose to shave. Because, during all those years, I didn’t choose, I just shaved, I thought it was mandatory for women to pluck their hairs”, explained the actress.

She even went on to reveal that she also started observing the opposite gender. “I started to look at men and find this difference strange just for the sake of being men versus women. And I kept asking myself, happy with my power to ask myself: what do I want? what I like? One day that answer was different.”, said the actress.

Bruna Linzmeyer also revealed how it was the first time she let her hair grow: “I wanted to try having them. See them in me. Touch them while applying body cream. No longer having to deal with that unbearable pain, or the price of waxing, or the time spent on it, or those annoying ingrown hairs. And in a way I didn’t expect, I started to find hair on me very beautiful too. I learned that freedom and love is respecting other people’s choices, when those choices do not violate anyone. And being able to access my heart and answer without strings: what do I want? what I like? How do I feel good?”, added the famous.

Luciano Camargo talks about the diabolical situation and leaves a strong message: “The great weapon of Satan” Game Aberto commentator delivers what Renata Fan does on cell phone: “Put some heavy ones” Reinaldo Gottino announces invitation from another broadcaster and confirms the departure of the entire cast of Hora da Venenosa