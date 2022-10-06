Bus plummets 500 meters and at least 25 passengers die, guests at a wedding in India







Bus carrying 50 wedding guests crashes into gorge while traveling Photo: Playback/Twitter

A bus with about 50 passengers, all on their way to a wedding, fell into a 500-meter canyon and at least 25 people died. The tragedy happened on the night of this Tuesday, 4, in the India. The bus was traveling through a mountainous region in the state of Uttarakhand.

According to Uttarakhand police, the search continues. As per the latest available updates, 20 people were rescued and sent to hospitals, some in serious condition.

Relief and rescue operations, facing inhospitable conditions, are being carried out by teams from the State Disaster Response Fund, firefighters and local law enforcement.

