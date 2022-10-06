Businessman who licked a gun in SP is arrested in a lawsuit for threatening a resident of Artur Nogueira | Campinas and Region

The PM reported that the arrest order originates from a process to which Jose Sabatini responds by threat, filed by a resident of Artur Nogueira. In the police report registered on the case, on September 28, the resident claims that he and his father were allegedly threatened with a knife by the businessman.

The threat would have occurred because Jose Sabatini disagreed with a collection of attorney fees that the man filed against him in court. O g1 did not locate, until this publication, the defense of the businessman.

According to the state’s Public Security Secretariat (SSP), military police carried out a search and seizure warrant at the suspect’s house, who was detained because there was also a request for preventive detention against him.

The arrest took place at 6 pm on Tuesday (4), in the Jardim Resek neighborhood. “The man remained in prison, at the disposal of Justice. An expert examination was requested from the IML and the case was registered as a wanted capture at the Artur Nogueira Police Station”.

O g1 contacted the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP) to find out the outcome of the custody hearing, but did not receive a response as of this publication.

Last week, the Civil Police opened a criminal investigation against the businessman after he appeared in videos circulating on social media licking and showing weapons inside a car and on a street in downtown São Paulo, close to the Civil Police headquarters in São Paulo. state.

The case is investigated by the 3rd Police District (DP), Campos Elíseos, according to a note released by the press office of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) on September 28.

On the same day, the Civil Police seized a shotgun and a revolver from the businessman. He is investigated on suspicion of having committed the crime of illegal possession of a firearm and incitement to crime.

In the footage, the man appears licking the barrel of a long gun while inside the car. Then he says the name of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

In another video that is also circulating on the internet, the man appears wearing a jacket, shirt and dress pants, walking along Washington Luz Street. He holds the long gun in one hand and then puts it on his shoulder. You can also see that there is a short gun attached to his waist.

Afterwards, he says that when Bolsonaro is elected, he must strike a “coup” in Congress and the Supreme Court.

Jose Sabatini was also investigated, until July last year, for a video in which he appeared armed and threatened former President Lula, this year’s presidential candidate.

In this case, the Public Ministry (MP) requested that the Justice reject the indictment.

The businessman is still responding to a civil suit for injury filed by the former president, who filed a claim for compensation for moral damage.