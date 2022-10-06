CADE approves Microsoft’s purchase of Activision in Brazil

The purchase will only be completed after approval in the US, UK and European Union

the purchase of Activision Blizzard for the Microsoft just got a new chapter. O WHERE IS IT (Administrative Council for Economic Defense), released a document approving the merger of the two companies in Brazil, which is still awaiting approval from other regulatory bodies. The purchase will cost Microsoft’s coffers $68.7 billion.

before the activision become part of Microsoft, it is still necessary for the purchase to be approved in the USA, European Union and UK, important markets where companies have large operations. Recently, the owner of Xbox published a page to explain the importance of the acquisition of Activision to everyone involved in the games industry, showing how much it is committed to the negotiation being concluded.

Check below the approval of the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, you can also check it out on CADE’s official website.

Companies dispute Microsoft and Activision Blizzard deal

THE Sony and Google, two large technology companies, went to question the negotiation in the European Union, pointing out their concern with the merger. Sony is the main stakeholder for the negotiation not to materialize, as it is in the market directly against Microsoft.

In Brazil, documents were released with Sony’s arguments against the acquisition, you can check it here. One of her main concerns is with the franchise. Call of Duty, a shooting game that is a worldwide success and that will become exclusive to Microsoft after the negotiation is concluded. Microsoft has already confirmed that it intends to keep the franchise in PlayStation.

The decision may still take a few months, as the CMAthe UK regulatory body, recently set a new date for whether the deal will be approved, which will be March 1, 2023, just before the end of the current fiscal year, which ends March 23, 2023. In August, the Saudi Arabia was the first country to approve the merger.

