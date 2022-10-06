Caiado goes to Alvorada and confirms support for Bolsonaro in the 2nd round

The re-elected governor of Goiás, Ronaldo Caiado (União Brasil), confirmed this Thursday (6) his support for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the second round of the presidential election. The governor of Goiás had already communicated his support during a virtual meeting with parliamentarians from Goiás on Wednesday (5). However, the official statement was scheduled for this Thursday.

The announcement was made during a meeting of Bolsonaro with elected parliamentarians and ministers, at Palácio da Alvorada, in Brasília. “On behalf of the people of Goiás, I come to bring and declare support for Your Excellency’s re-election, for clear reasons. First: thanks to the partnership we made. We made the regionalization of health, something that we never had in our state. service in the area of ​​education as a national reference. The infrastructure of Goiás — later, with the North-South railroad, the integration of the Central-West railroad and the recovery of federal highways — is now a national reference”, said the governor.

“We partnered [em programas sociais] with the federal government. And the partnerships were complementary. Auxílio Brasil, which provides families with R$ 600 […]we complement with Mães de Goiás, Bolsa Estudante or Rent Social”, he listed.

Caiado was re-elected governor in the first round, with 51.81% of the votes. Ronaldo Caiado joins other governors elected in the first round who also announced support for the president.





Since Monday (3), seven, in addition to Caiado, have said they will be with Bolsonaro: Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), re-elected in the Federal District; Junior Mouse (PSD), in Paraná; Romeu Zema (Novo), in Minas Gerais; Cláudio Castro (PL), in Rio de Janeiro; Gladson Cameli (PP), in Acre; Mauro Mendes (União Brasil), in Mato Grosso; and Antonio Denarium (PP), in Roraima.









union Brazil

Amid disagreements, the president of União Brasil, Luciano Bivar, made a statement on Wednesday (5) in which he released the bench and directories to support Jair Bolsonaro (PL) or Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the second shift. “Out of respect for intra-party democracy, the leadership decides to release the directorates and affiliates to follow their path in the second round of presidential and state elections,” said Bivar.





During the press conference, in the União Brasil directory, Bivar avoided talking about his position on the second round. “I’m here representing União Brasil”, he commented.





Support from governors and senators and from the agro front

This Wednesday (5), President Jair Bolsonaro also received the support of the parliamentary agribusiness front. The announcement was made after a meeting of the Chief Executive with deputies and senators at Palácio da Alvorada.





“Agro is national pride. We talked more about rural issues and our responsibility for food security in Brazil and the world, how much we have grown over these four years and how much we can still grow, bringing foreign exchange and cheaper food to Brazil. Many thanks to the agro bench. God willing, I will get reelection so we can continue on the path of prosperity,” Bolsonaro said.

Senator elected by Mato Grosso do Sul, Tereza Cristina (PP), former Minister of Agriculture, said that the Bolsonaro government was important for agribusiness and that the sector only tends to win if he is re-elected to the Palácio do Planalto.