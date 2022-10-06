Caixa reinforces actions for the female audience; check out the new programs

posted on 10/05/2022 03:55



Amid the election campaign of the second round, Caixa Econômica Federal re-launched, yesterday, the program “Caixa Praelas”. Initially put into practice in August, the program has already served around 78,000 women in spaces dedicated to the female audience. The relaunch, with new products (see in the art), came alongside awareness-raising actions for the Pink October, with the distribution of informative materials on breast cancer prevention, lighting of 19 buildings and agencies with the color alluding to the date and offer of credit lines under special conditions.

According to Caixa’s president, Daniella Marques, the bank works on three pillars aimed at the female audience: preventing and combating violence against women, promoting entrepreneurship and product development. “We want to encourage women to understand that the concerns of the future have to do with financial planning,” she said, at an event to relaunch the program, with the presence of the Minister of Citizenship, Ronaldo Bento. “Caixa currently has 72.9 million women customers and has a social vocation in which we want to deepen our operations,” she said.

By the end of the year, according to Marques, the idea is to implement the Caixa Pra Elas program in more than 4,000 units throughout the country. And, according to her, there is already an advanced conversation with the Central Única de Favelas to close a strategic partnership in which the bank would act as a promoter of entrepreneurship in the communities. “Caixa Favela Empreendedora should be launched at the end of this month,” she promised.





Caixa Pra Elas offers products and services such as lowering interest rates on credit lines, pausing loan payments during maternity or adoption leave, tax exemptions and investments with differentiated profitability. In real estate financing contracts, partial payment of the installment is waived during maternity leave — 75% of the amount for six months, with incorporation into the outstanding balance. Pregnant women will benefit from a grace period of up to six months to start paying installments in the granting of housing credit. This action will be permanent.

According to Caixa’s vice president of Retail Business, Thays Cintra, Caixa is positioned with a perennial strategy. “All women will have differentiated conditions in banking products and financial services within Caixa. These are differentials that we launch now and continue to launch permanently”, she said.

According to Caixa’s balance sheet, since its launch in August, the program has already served around 78,000 women. In the first month of the initiative, 58,000 cards for individuals were contracted by women, up 65% over the previous month. The number of Caixa Tem credit contracting for MEI grew six times compared to July, to 763 requests, and there was an increase of more than 70% in the contracting of Corporate credit for companies with female equity, with R$ 1.6 billion contracted .

In addition, 101 thousand individual accounts and 20 thousand legal accounts were opened. In addition to the branches and mobile units, Caixa Pra Elas service is also offered virtually in the “Caixa Tem” application. Through the app, the bank’s customers have already made more than 26 million unique accesses.

Just yesterday, Caixa detailed the anticipation of Auxílio Brasil and Vale-Gás in October. According to the bank, the Auxílio Brasil credit, initially scheduled to be carried out on the 18th, will take place from the 11th for beneficiaries with the end of NIS 1. In all, 21.1 million people will receive the benefit in October. Of this total, 17.2 million are women.