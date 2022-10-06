Camila Morgado reveals why she doesn’t have social networks: ‘I made a pact with myself’ | TV & Famous

“Pantanal” is such a phenomenon that following the cast on the internet has become a soap opera on its own. How can you not love watching the actors relax backstage or in their spare time? But there are those who chose not to have an account to call their own. Actress Camila Morgado, for example, is from the team that prefers to stay offline of the networks.

During participation in the podcast Papo de Novela, the interpreter of Irma says that she is not against social networks, but that past experiences made her prefer to stay away from the virtual world. At least, as an account owner:

“Once, in ‘A Casa das Sete Mulheres’, I went to do some research and they said so many things that were difficult to read… I was so scared that I made a pact with myself: I won’t read any more, otherwise it won’t be a good place. for me as an actress. I want to perform my work, study… I’m not against it, it’s part of our job to receive criticism, to know what the public is saying and so that we can improve. (…) But that’s not what What motivates me is the love for my work, trying to develop a line, a dramatic arc, a reflection.”

The actress also recalls moments of learning and calls for attention during “A Casa das Sete Mulheres”. Listen here:

The Pantanal did so much good for Irma that she began to act, more and more, like a relaxed and happy woman. She is the famous light-hearted person. Camila confesses that this is a quality she has in common with the character:

“With aging, over the years, I managed to become lighter and lighter. It’s a quality that we gradually acquire. Things go by so fast! When we see things through the lens of lightness, everything becomes calmer, better -humorous.”

