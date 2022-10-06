Campo Grande confirms case of monkeypox in Emei student

A child student at an Emei (Municipal School of Early Childhood Education) in Campo Grande was diagnosed with Monkeypox, a disease popularly known as monkeypox. In Mato Grosso do Sul there are already 130 confirmed cases, in addition to another 27 suspects, according to the epidemiological bulletin of the SES (State Department of Health).

The child was identified with the disease after screening carried out by the health, municipal and state departments, and has not attended classes since the onset of symptoms, two weeks ago. The child remains in isolation with the family.

According to the bulletin released this Wednesday (05), there are 26 active cases of the disease and four probable. Most of the cases are in Campo Grande, 95 of which are confirmed and 13 of those currently active.

Men are the majority of those diagnosed with the disease, representing 87.3% against 12.7% of women. And people aged between 20 and 39 form the profile of confirmed cases.

Children from zero to 9 years old represent only 3.7% of confirmed cases, and 9% in the range of 10 to 19 years old. In 90% of confirmed cases in the state, patients had skin rashes, being the most frequent symptom.

Monkey pox in MS

The first confirmed case of the disease in Brazil was on June 8. In Mato Grosso do Sul, confirmation of the first infected was more than a month later, on July 15, in Campo Grande.

X-ray of confirmed cases in MS shows that the majority of those infected are men – 86.3% of the total number of patients – and also aged between 20 and 29 years, with 33.3% of those infected. Then the graph shows that 28.9% are people aged 30 to 39 who became ill.

The department’s survey indicates that most infections (52.7% of cases) probably happened through sexual contact and 31% said they did not know how they contracted the disease. About 33% said they had an intimate relationship with a stranger or casual partner and 17.8% reported having had contact with a possible suspected case of smallpox.

Regarding the reactions and symptoms of the disease, 86.7% had rashes (sores) on the skin, followed by fever (57.8%), adenomegaly – lymph nodes in the neck (53.3%) and genital lesion (