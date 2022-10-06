Can Gisele Bündchen and Pete Davidson have an affair? understand what happened







Fans ship gisele bundchen and pete davidson Photo: Celebrities and Celebrities

The marriage of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady is in crisis, and after the international press reported that the model and the athlete would have already hired lawyers to start the divorce process, some fans started to joke about a possible involvement of the model with Pete Davidson.

On Twitter, by the way, some netizens recalled that the comedian got involved with Kim Kardashian shortly after she announced the end of her relationship with rapper Kanye West. The two were together for nine months.

“I have no doubt that Pete Davidson will break up with Gisele now,” tweeted one netizen. “Keep Pete Davidson away from Gisele at all costs unless you want to see Tom Brady win 3 more Superbowls in a row out of pure hate,” said another.

“If Gisele Bündchen divorces Tom Brady and breaks up with Pete Davidson, I’m going to ask serious questions,” one fan wrote. “Call me crazy, but I’m seeing a Gisele Bündchen-Pete Davidson relationship in the near future.”

Pete has been single since the end of his relationship with Kim Kardashian. During the period he was with the socialite, he ended up getting some tattoos in honor of his beloved. The comedian, by the way, was also threatened several times by the ex-husband of his then-girlfriend.

Gisele and Tom’s Divorce

A few weeks ago, rumors circulated in the media that the marriage of Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady is facing a crisis. This Tuesday, 4, Page Six revealed that the two have been living apart for two months and would have decided to end the relationship.

“I don’t think there will be any return now. Both have lawyers and are looking into what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be,” revealed a source close to the site.

Also according to the publication, if the model and the athlete really separate, they will have to divide the assets they conquered together, about US$ 26 million (R$ 134 million, at the current price). The two, by the way, are parents of Benjamin, 12 years old, and Vivian, 9 years old. Brady is also the father of 15-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

It is worth remembering that the alleged crisis in the marriage began after Tom decided to abandon retirement and return to playing. The model did not like her husband’s decision, and revealed in an interview with Elle magazine about her desire to see her beloved outside the fields. “Obviously I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my kids and I wish he was more present,” she said.

