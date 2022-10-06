Can someone with high cholesterol drink coffee? See the best way to prepare

There are people who can’t start the day without having at least one cup of coffee.

Besides being stimulatingbecause of the caffeine, coffee can be good for health depending on how it is prepared.

Coffee, in addition to having the caffeinehas other components such as vitamin B3, polyphenols and minerals.

Caffeic acid and chlorogenic present in coffee contribute to the cardiovascular healthbecause it contains a antioxidant action.

Who has high cholesterol can drink coffee?

According to experts, it depends on how the coffee is prepared.

According to Debora Meireles, nutritionist from Porto Alegre, the way of preparing the coffee that it is not harmful for cholesterol is the filtrate.

The reason is that the paper filter will absorb the substances kahweol and cafestol, which negatively impact the cholesterol.

Thus, using the paper filter helps to reduce the rate of high cholesterol and still prevents the risk of cardiovascular disease.

But it is worth noting that it is important avoid using sugar or sweetener in coffeebecause they have a caloric rate.

Unfortunately, coffee made with Italian coffee maker and the French press cannot retain the substances cafestol and kahweol.

These substances act as an enzyme that increases bad cholesterol (LDL) and decreases the functionality of good cholesterol (HDL).

Here’s how to prepare a good brewed coffee: