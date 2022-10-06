Can someone with high cholesterol drink coffee? See the best way to prepare

Jenni Smith 1 day ago Health Comments Off on Can someone with high cholesterol drink coffee? See the best way to prepare 0 Views

There are people who can’t start the day without having at least one cup of coffee.

Besides being stimulatingbecause of the caffeine, coffee can be good for health depending on how it is prepared.

Coffee, in addition to having the caffeinehas other components such as vitamin B3, polyphenols and minerals.

Caffeic acid and chlorogenic present in coffee contribute to the cardiovascular healthbecause it contains a antioxidant action.

Read more: HIGH CHOLESTEROL: check out 6 teas that help lower high cholesterol

Who has high cholesterol can drink coffee?

According to experts, it depends on how the coffee is prepared.

According to Debora Meireles, nutritionist from Porto Alegre, the way of preparing the coffee that it is not harmful for cholesterol is the filtrate.

The reason is that the paper filter will absorb the substances kahweol and cafestol, which negatively impact the cholesterol.

Thus, using the paper filter helps to reduce the rate of high cholesterol and still prevents the risk of cardiovascular disease.

But it is worth noting that it is important avoid using sugar or sweetener in coffeebecause they have a caloric rate.

Unfortunately, coffee made with Italian coffee maker and the French press cannot retain the substances cafestol and kahweol.

These substances act as an enzyme that increases bad cholesterol (LDL) and decreases the functionality of good cholesterol (HDL).

Here’s how to prepare a good brewed coffee:

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Pará investigates possible case of polio in a 3-year-old child

The Pará health department is investigating a suspected case of polio in a 3-year-old child. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved