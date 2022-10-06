Canceled Dune game launches on Steam after 20 years

A game based on the franchise Dune, which was canceled 20 years ago, has just been released for PC. Although it no longer uses the book series license, Elland: The Crystal Wars now it can finally be played by fans.

The title began to be developed in 2001, for Game Boy Advance, when it was called Dune: Ornithopter Assault. The following year the project was canceled and so far it appears to have been lost.

But thanks to a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, which raised more than $21,000, with an initial goal of $7,563, the game can finally be released — albeit without a license. Dune — both on PC and in a physical edition for Game Boy Advance.

A fan showed the comparison on Twitter:

Elland: The Crystal Wars ?? will be released today on Steam. This Game Boy Advance game was developed by Hungarian studio Soft Brigade 2 decades ago as Dune: Ornithopter Assault ??, before being canceled by Cryo Interactive in 2002. This is an unexpected return! pic.twitter.com/w9ap9Kfnxo — The Spaceshipper ?? (@TheSpaceshipper) October 3, 2022

The official trailer, which can be seen below, tells a little of this story and it is clear the relationship that the game had with Dune. Even without the license, the setting and story are obviously reminiscent of the original project.

The plot takes place on a desert planet where a kind of crystal is mined and used as a source of energy, with a powerful corporation manipulating this resource and people.

Elland: The Crystal Wars is now available for PC via Steam. But it is also worth remembering that Dune won an official game recently, Dune: Spice Warsin addition to having an MMO in development, Dune Awakening.