Candoca encourages the rapprochement between Manduca and Zé Paulino in Mar do Sertão

Candoca (Isadora Cruz) has been very divided since the return of Zé Paulino (Sergio Guizé), because he knew that this would completely change the life he was leading until then, especially in relation to his son, who rejected the presence of his biological father at first. In the next chapters of Sertão Seathe doctor will encourage even more the approximation between her ex-fiancé and manduca (Enzo Diniz).

Zé Paulino had a great difficulty right at the beginning when Manduca discovered that he was her biological father, and he couldn’t get close right away, as he felt rejection for having disappeared for so long from the child’s life. Candoca’s son believed that the businessman would have run away soon after finding out about the pregnancy, not wanting to assume the responsibility of father.

Manduca has difficulty accepting Zé Paulino. Source: Reproduction/Globo

Now that everything has been clarified, Zé Paulino realizes the distance between him and his son, mainly because he doesn’t know anything about his life and his tastes. The former cowboy even asked Candoca for help, but he only managed to ruin everything with his wild plans about the future of the son he just met, without even knowing if it was what he wanted.

Candoca decided to help Zé Paulino, especially now that they officially started dating, and both can build something very good and form a beautiful family alongside Manduca, but they will still have a lot of work ahead of them and a lot of lost time to recover.