Cano beats Fred and is four goals away from being Fluminense’s top scorer in a year in the century | fluminense

The goal scored against Atlético-GO, this Wednesday, made Cano reach 35 goals this season. The feat is even superior to that of the idol Fred, who in 2011 scored 34 goals. Now, the Argentine is four goals away from being the greatest tricolor scorer of the century.

Since 2001, only two players have surpassed that number of goals. In 2002, Magno Alves scored 39 times, and Washington, in 2008, scored 37 times.

Thus, Cano consolidates himself as the top scorer in Brazil in the season and top scorer in the Brasileirão with 17 goals and in the Copa do Brasil, with five.

So far, the striker has played 62 games for Fluminense. In addition to 35 goals, there are seven assists. In all, 42 direct participations.

