Carlos Alberto’s wife tells reaction to meeting Silvio Santos

Carlos Alberto’s wife talks about when she met Silvio Santos

Renata Domingueshumorist’s wife Carlos Alberto commented, in his podcast ‘The Pod Is Ours‘, your reaction to meeting with Silvio Santos for the first time.

The chat was attended by Marcao do Povo and your wife, Vanessa Morenoand the journalist was commenting on some meetings he had with the owner of the SBT.

At that moment, Renata Domingues recalled the nervousness she felt when she met Silvio Santos for the first time, at a big event at the station.

“When I met Silvio Santos, it was at the time of the press trophy, that Carlos Alberto received the award, and then he invited me to go with him to receive the trophy”, began Carlos Alberto’s wife.

Then she revealed that she was very nervous when she went on stage and had her meeting with the manager.

“From where I was, which was there behind the cameras, until I arrived at Silvio Santos I don’t remember anything, which gave me a nervous breakdown.when he took my hand, he positioned me on the stage, all this he thinks”, recalled Renata Domingues.

Finally, she told the reason why she believes she was in that state: “I was like this, paralyzed, because it is a different energy, a light, I think it maps you”.

Marcão do Povo took advantage of the doctor’s cue to praise the work of both Silvio Santos and Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega.

“We get close to you, we get close to Silvio, we get nervous, ‘guys, I’m a communicator, why do I look like this?’ But it’s this energy that you have, you are where you are, it’s not by luck, it’s by deserving”, declared the journalist.