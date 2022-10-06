Carmo Dalla Vecchia exposes homophobic attack by a follower

Actor Carmo Dalla Vecchia, 51, exposed a homophobic attack he suffered after posting a video with his 3-year-old son Pedro. A follower criticized the “normalization” that the child has two parents. Carmo is married to playwright João Emanuel Carneiro, 52.

“Normalizing for the child that he has two fathers or two mothers is a way of imposing on him what the adult believes is right,” the woman wrote.

“It is unfortunate that you are lying to your children, be honest and objective with them, say that you chose partners and partners that go against the natural law of science, but that you are happy making that choice, because they chose to prioritize their own interests”, he added. .

The artist printed the comment and made a new publication, exposing the name of the follower. “I usually protect the name of people who send me directs,” wrote Carmo. “But this person sent me this comment so anyone could see it without any concerns about anonymity. Would anyone like to answer them in my comments?” he questioned.

“I would do this myself if I hadn’t worked so hard and the time left is for my son, who is loved not only by two, but by many, many other people! I’ll tag her in my post. Feel free! PS: the best is the heart emoji at the end of the message. Can someone explain to me?”, concluded the actor.