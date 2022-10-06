Casimiro orders croissant and lemon pie and makes a R$ 1 thousand tip Pix: ‘I started crying’, says delivery man | Rio de Janeiro

The influencer Casimiro left a delivery guy from Rio de Janeiro in disbelief when tipping BRL 1,000after placing an order for lemon tart and a croissant in one app . Thiago Koller, 23, told g1 that he didn’t believe he was the youtuber until he met him in person. The money helped pay the rent (read details below).

“It was my first delivery of the day. It beeped that it was in a bakery in Botafogo. I went out to make the delivery and saw the name: Casimiro Miguel. I thought: ‘either someone put the name as a joke because they’re a fan or it’s him’. I decided to join in the fun. I sent a message talking about Vasco da Gama and said good morning. He responded by asking for my PIX. At the time, I didn’t believe it was him”, said the boy, who was already following Casimiro’s lives and knew about Vasco’s idolatry.

Upon arriving at the destination, Koller was told by the doorman that the customer was going down to receive the package. The delivery man said wanted to talk to the influencer about Vasco’s possible access to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, but Casimiro’s concern was different.

“He got off the elevator and I couldn’t believe it. [Casimiro] came that way of him, with that little smile. He was calm and I was left shaking, in shock, without reaction. I wanted to talk about Vasco and him asking for the PIX. I asked: does Vasco go up? Then he: ‘let’s see, it’s complicated’. I couldn’t think, my brain had already given a bug“, said.

The delivery man said he was thrilled when he saw the value of the transfer.

“I gave him a hug and I couldn’t even close my arm, he’s too big. I was very happy. Later, the ‘transfer received’ notification appeared. I thought it was part of my pay. When I click on the bank app, it says ‘Casimiro Miguel’. He made a PIX of R$ 1 thousand. I thought I was dreaming. I started to cry. In my head, it was a dream.”

Delivery man used cash to pay rent

Raised in Mesquita, in Baixada Fluminense, Thiago Koller moved to Botafogo, in the South Zone of the capital, to have better working conditions.

He told g1 that the rent was due the day after he received the money from Casimiro.

“It was a pretty crazy stop. I started the week with my ritual, I prayed. I, talking to God, said that I really needed to earn money. The day it all happened, I had my rent on my mind. The rent was due on Tuesday and that was Monday. Can you believe?”.

With the rent paid off, the boy said he continues to work to make a profit this October. According to him, the meeting with the streamer it was an extra boost to work the rest of the week.

“I was already happy to have met him, it was a boost for the rest of my week. I’m a fan of the guy. In the circle of friends, the review is Casimiro Miguel. I keep watching his lives reacting to everything. I was already super happy and I still received the PIX”, he said.