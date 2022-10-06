Cássia Kis now campaigns for Bolsonaro, but has already defended a beating on him

support the 247

ICL

247 – Actress Cássia Kis, 64, came out in defense of presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), last night, during the launch of the soap opera “Travessia” – which will replace “Pantanal”. What stands out in the artist’s position is that she has already declared her support for Lula (PT).

In the conversation with the journalists, which the columnist Lucas Pasin, from Splash, followed, Kis confirmed the information given by the newspaper Extra, which had, yes, talked with the castmates of the new global plot about “the most important issue in Brazil in the time”.

“Bolsonaro is a Christian. But a real Catholic he is not yet, but he can be. he is being supported [pelos católicos], and that is wonderful, because it is evident that President Bolsonaro has been transforming himself as a man. He recognizes that he talked a lot of nonsense, he has recognized this, especially because religious and spiritual life has been transforming very strongly,” he said.

The defense for Bolsonaro’s re-election comes two years after the artist said that the President of the Republic should “take a beating from his mother’s belt” because of his attitudes during the pandemic.

Sign the 247, support by pix , subscribe to TV 247 in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.