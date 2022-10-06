Cat with 48 cm in height enters the Book of Records as the largest in the world; video

A cat that measures 47.8 cm in height has entered the “Guinness World Records” (the Book of Records) as the largest domestic feline in the world. The recognition of Fenrir, as the pussy is called, came last Friday.

Fenrir is an F2 Savannah who lives with his owner, William John Powers, in the American town of Farmington Hills, Michigan. The feline is the grandson of a tall wildcat that passed its height on to its descendants, according to Guinness World Records.

A Savannah cat is the result of a cross between a domestic feline and a serval, a medium-sized, large-eared wild African species.

This unusual cross became popular with breeders in the late 1990s, and in 2001 it was accepted as a new registered breed.

Despite being descended from a wild cat, Fenrir is exceptionally tall for his breed, standing an inch taller than average-sized Savannah cats.

Fenrir, the tallest cat in the world, with his owner in the US Photo: Guinness World Records

“Sometimes people see him and think he’s a little panther or a cougar or an ocelot,” Powers said.

“This can really scare people away and they will shy away from him in fear, but once I explain that he is a very friendly cat, people are thrilled to walk up to him,” the owner added.