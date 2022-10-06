CBF presents 16th sponsor, and Ednaldo postpones discussion about Tite’s replacement | Brazilian Team

At an event at the CBF headquarters, President Ednaldo Rodrigues announced the 16th sponsor of the entity that commands Brazilian football. The new advertiser is a delivery application and will be a CBF partner for one year.

Ednaldo promised to promote, mainly, women’s football with the resources of another sponsor and said that the search to close new sponsors reflects a new moment for the CBF. In a quick press conference after the ceremony, the president of the CBF also commented on Tite’s succession. The coach of the Brazilian national team announced that he will leave the national team after the Qatar Cup.

– Our focus at the moment is the objectives of the selection, which is very well managed by Tite and the commission. Let’s discuss after the Cup. But we are not prejudiced against any nationality. You can be a foreigner or Brazilian, as long as you have competence – said Ednaldo.

The CBF president said that he will only deal with the matter more effectively after the World Cup. The South American qualifiers are scheduled to start in March next year. When asked about three names mentioned for the Selection, such as Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, Dorival Júnior, from Flamengo, and Fernando Diniz, from Fluminense, Ednaldo deflected: