Celebrities gather for the Pantanal and Travessia party; see photos | TV & Famous

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 day ago

Pantanal says goodbye and Travessia begins to give the air of grace. Therefore, to register the moment and mark the passage from one to the other, the actors of both soap operas gathered this Wednesday, 10/5, for a celebration of dramaturgy.

Lucy Alves, Dira Paes, José Loreto and Humberto Martins, as well as Gloria Perez, author of Travessia, were among the celebrities who enjoyed this very lively meeting.

Celebrities gather for the Pantanal and Travessia party — Photo: AgNews

Humberto Martins — Photo: AgNews

Jade Picon goes to the party that brings together casts from Travessia and Pantanal — Photo: AgNews

Alexandre Nero and his wife, Karen Brusttolin — Photo: AgNews

Aline Borges — Photo: AgNews

José Loreto — Photo: AgNews

Yago Pires goes to the Pantanal and Travessia casting party — Photo: AgNews

Guito goes to the party that brought together casts from Pantanal and Travessia — Photo: AgNews

Dira Paes — Photo: AgNews

Bel Kutner goes to the Pantanal and Travessia casting party — Photo: AgNews

Raul Gazolla attends the party of the casts of Travessia and Pantanal — Photo: AgNews

Rômulo Estrela goes to the cast party of ‘Pantanal’ and ‘Travessia’ — Photo: AgNews

Marcella Fetter at the party that brought together casts from Travessia and Pantanal — Photo: AgNews

Dandara Mariana — Photo: AgNews

