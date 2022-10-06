Champions: Borussia Dortmund thrash Sevilla and continue on the hunt for City | Champions League

+ See the Champions League table

At five minutes of the first half, Raphael Guerreiro received a throw and kicked cross to open the score for Borussia. Fifteen minutes later, Sevilla’s situation seemed to get complicated when the referee Maurizio Mariani sent off forward Youssef En-Nesyri after a foul on the German counterattack. But the referee was called by the video referee and annulled the red card because Özcan had his hand on the ball at the beginning of the play.

The end of the first stage was completely dominated by Borussia. Bellingham cut defender Gudelj, finished in the corner and scored. Two minutes later, Adeyemi took the rebound from the opposing goalkeeper and scored Dortmund’s third.

At the beginning of the second half, the Brazilian Alex Telles, who is looking for a spot in the Qatar World Cup, took a corner and Youssef En-Nesyri hit the header to take it out to Sevilla. But a possible reaction from the Spanish team was ruled out when Brandt, free in the area, headed in Borussia’s fourth and closed the coffin of the Spain team.

Borussia Dortmund reached six points in this Champions League and remains in second place in group G. The leader is Manchester City, who beat Copenhagen 5-0 in England and have nine points. Sevilla are third with just one point.