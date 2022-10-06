Changes in credit card bills can reduce the number of people who get into debt, says BC – Renda Extra

A change in the presentation of information on the credit card bill tends to facilitate consumers’ understanding and, consequently, encourage payment. This is what an experiment shows, which evaluates the layout of card invoices, described in the REB (Banking Economy Report) of 2021. A preview of the document was released this Wednesday (5) by the BC (Central Bank). The full text will be published on Thursday (6), at 8 am.

“The inattention [do consumidor]the complexity of the product, the low level of financial literacy of the users and the confusing invoices are some of the factors that can result in the unwanted use of revolving credit or installments”, says the BC document.

When the total amount of the invoice is not paid, the debt derived from the revolving credit or from the installment of expenses has the most expensive interest rates in the country, of more than 300% per year. According to the bank, it is more frequent among people who have an income of less than two minimum wages.





For the institution, if credit card bills were simpler, the profile of use of this instrument would be different. In addition, the conclusions of the experiment indicate that a layout change could facilitate understanding, increase the total number of consumers who pay their bills on time, and decrease indebtedness. These effects, the study shows, are stronger among people with less education.

“The results suggest that improving the clarity and organization of information has the potential to improve understanding of the product, encourage good financial decisions and reduce indebtedness”, says the bank, in the text released this Wednesday.





The credit card in Brazil

Credit card is a widely used payment method in Brazil. According to the BC, last year around 65 million people carried out more than 200 million card transactions monthly, which corresponds to almost 40% of the adult population.

The widespread use of credit cards means that, on average, about 30% of the debts that families have with the SFN (National Financial System) are related to it, considering the modalities of payment in cash, in installments and revolving. Therefore, BC warns of the need to use the card carefully and conscientiously.





the experiment

The experiment on how the layout of credit card bills interferes with the understanding of information, which is in the 2021 REB (Banking Economy Report), is part of the Central Bank’s initiatives to promote Financial Citizenship. It was carried out in partnership with the research firm Plano CDE, with financial support from the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, at Tufts University, in the United States.

The selected sample consisted of a balance in terms of age, sex and socioeconomic status of the participants, who were randomly assigned to three groups, one control, and two treatment. They were presented with several credit card accounts, with different models of information organization, about which questions were asked.

Initially, the control group received an invoice similar to those currently issued in Brazil by the operators. The first treatment group was exposed to a partially altered account, with organization and wording chosen to more accurately convey information such as card costs and fees. The invoice for the second treatment group highlighted the lower interest payment options, in addition to containing the changes already presented to the first group.





In all cases, the same set of information appeared as the usual invoices, interest rates and other charges similar to those normally charged by financial institutions.

Groups that were exposed to the new organization of invoice information responded faster and more accurately to questions about the product.

The effect of pre-filling the amount to be paid on the invoice payment screen was also tested, which proved to have a strong influence on consumer choice.

It was also evaluated the behavior of consumers in a scenario where there is money to pay the entire bill, and in another, when there are not enough resources. After evaluating the account, participants answered 14 questions about basic information, debt and card costs.

“The experiment showed that the participants who received the invoices with the new layouts better understood the data presented and were better informed to identify the consequences of accepting the revolving credit or payment of the invoice in installments”, said the BC, in the newsletter.



