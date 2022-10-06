China is on track to evade US chip-making equipment bans – Ground Forces

It won’t be easy or cost-effective, but it’s possible — and it will cost US semiconductor companies dearly.

By Scott Foster

Chinese tech giant Huawei’s attempt to manufacture semiconductors without American equipment has generated global headlines as the US-China technology war takes another turn.

It’s yet another strong indication – if need be – that the US government is in the process of creating a competitor it will not be able to control, while forcing US companies out of a massive market that has so far supported their sales, profits , economies of scale and share prices.

Geopolitics has replaced the United States’ old devotion to open markets and the situation is not expected to change anytime soon, as long as current political structures and mindsets prevail.

The US intends to rebuild its own semiconductor industry and deny China technology that has advanced military or other national security-related applications – the first and foremost example being Huawei’s telecommunications equipment. So what can China do about America’s sanctions and bans?

It has been widely reported that China cannot manufacture high-end semiconductor devices without EUV lithography equipment from ASML of the Netherlands and electronic design automation (EDA) tools from Synopsis and Cadence of America or Siemens (Mentor Graphics) of Germany.

It was also reported that China could not manufacture semiconductors without production equipment from US Applied Materials and Lam Research or inspection equipment from California-based KLA.

On the one hand, this is true – but only up to a point. On the other hand, China is potentially in an even weaker position than reported, at least in the short term.

There is only one country that, if forced, could independently manufacture semiconductors: Japan. The others, including the US, are losing large parts of the semiconductor supply chain.

Why do South Korea and Taiwan, which have built the world’s most competitive integrated circuit (IC) and memory IC foundry companies, barely manufacture semiconductor manufacturing equipment natively?

It’s not because their scientists, engineers and technologists lack talent or the two countries lack manufacturing capacity. The main reason, yes, is that it would not be economically efficient, as the barriers to entry are still very high.

Why do the Japanese trust Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and US-made EDA tools and use a lot of equipment from Applied Material, Lam Research, and KLA?

Answer: Because it is more efficient and cost-effective, and they have long-standing trusted relationships with these and other companies in America, Europe, Taiwan, and South Korea that have proven profitable over the years.

This is, of course, how the theory of comparative advantage must work in a free-market-oriented global economy.

China has taken advantage of this global market system by implementing an aggressive mix of commercialism and intellectual property (IP) theft. Now it is being gradually and systematically excluded from key sectors of the system.

It’s not entirely accurate to say that Japan and South Korea did the same thing on their way to the technological top. Both were and are American allies of American forces stationed in their territories. China is a rival and has been since the US sided with the nationalists in China’s civil war.

It is interesting but irrelevant to remember that Alexander Hamilton and other early American leaders recommended and rewarded the theft of intellectual property from Britain and Europe. If anything, the lesson of history is: pay attention to number 1.

For China, that means doubling down on industrial policies to develop advanced technologies. Semiconductors are China’s technological weakness and that’s where Beijing’s focus will remain until it can resolve the issue of US interference and sanctions. As in the United States, economic efficiency will take a back seat to military and national security issues.

As noted by Rakesh Kumar, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Illinois, recently told the magazine fortune:

“Higher costs would threaten the competitiveness of chips for consumer devices, as seen by the way US sanctions nearly bankrupted ZTE and hurt Huawei. But the cost will not prevent the use of these more expensive chips for military and other strategic purposes. The increasing use of artificial intelligence – where China already has world-class strengths – in chip manufacturing and accumulated experience could also lower the cost of alternatives, making export control measures less effective over time.”

Technological solutions are already bridging the gap between China’s current capabilities and the forefront of the industry. This includes smart packaging and maximum use of DUV ArF immersion lithography.

Chinese chipmaker SMIC, which recently shocked the US by announcing it had produced 7nm chips despite being denied access to EUV equipment, is now moving towards more advanced 5nm chips. SMIC has also started construction of a new 300mm wafer factory.

In the fields of artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, Xiangdixian Computing Technology and Moffett AI have announced new devices that can replace GPUs that Nvidia and AMD can no longer sell to China. The design rules aren’t that advanced (12nm versus 4nm for Nvidia), but they work.

The most successful Chinese semiconductor equipment maker to date appears to be AMEC, which reportedly sold recording tools to TSMC and sent tools to Samsung, Intel and Micron for testing. According to CS Insight and other sources, AMEC has demonstrated dielectric etching capability at 5 nm.

Meanwhile, Chinese lithography equipment maker SMEE is working on a new ArF immersion lithography tool that could, with various standards, be used to make 7nm chips.

Nikon’s NSR-S635E ArF immersion scanner “Delivers world-class device standards and productivity for 5nm node applications and beyond,” the company said, revealing new horizons in EUV-free chip manufacturing.

If successful, US efforts to stop ASML from shipping DUV lithography tools to China could be the best thing that has ever happened to SMEE.

The SEMI industry association lists about 80 Chinese companies involved in researching and manufacturing semiconductor equipment – ​​and all of them can receive government support.

Following in Japan’s footsteps, but driven by fears of mounting sanctions, China now aims to develop a complete, autonomous semiconductor supply chain.

According to IC Insights, China consumed $186.5 billion worth of semiconductors in 2021, representing 36.5% of the world market. Only 17% of Chinese semiconductor demand was met by production in China and only 7% by Chinese companies.

These figures show the market opportunity for Chinese semiconductor design, manufacturing and production equipment companies, and the corresponding opportunity cost for foreign companies hurt by the US government’s export restrictions. Import substitution alone can give Chinese companies economies of scale.

Several Chinese companies manufacture EDA tools, but none of them are yet able to replace the more advanced imported products that the US government has recently put under sanction, as reported by the Asia Times. But industry sources note that China has imported a “boat full” of EDA tools that can be used within the next three to five years.

This appears to be China’s window of opportunity. At some point in the second half of the decade, we will know whether the US government’s attempt to stifle China’s semiconductor industry has succeeded or failed.

Failure seems likely, except at the forefront, and the cost to the United States and its semiconductor companies is likely to be very high.

SOURCE: Asia Times

KNOW MORE: