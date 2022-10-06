Chinese planes in Taiwan airspace would be “attack against the country” – Observer

An incursion by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan’s airspace would be considered “a first strike against the country”, Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said, the CNA news agency reported on Thursday.

The minister made this remark on Wednesday, during a meeting of the National Defense Committee of the island’s Legislative Chamber.

“National defense is a red line for Taiwan,” he said, warning that “countermeasures” would be taken if the line is crossed.

Beijing responded to the August visit to the island by the leader of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi, with military maneuvers that included live fire, with Chinese planes crossing the midline of the Taiwan Strait, which in practice had been a unofficial border tacitly respected by Taipei and Beijing in recent decades.

Chiu Accused Beijing of “Breaking” This Agreement.

In the past year, Taipei has seen numerous incursions by Chinese military aircraft into its ADIZ (air defense identification zone), which is not defined or regulated by any international treaty and does not correspond to its airspace.

Chiu also explained that Taiwan will continue to buy weapons from the United States, the main supplier of weapons to the territory, “according to the needs” of the island.

China called Pelosi’s trip a “sham” and a “deplorable betrayal” and enacted trade sanctions on Taiwan, which it described the military exercises as a “blockade”.

The minister said that several Taiwanese government agencies were evaluating the possibility of extending mandatory military service on the island “from four to 12 months”.

China insists on “reunifying” the People’s Republic with the island, which has been governed autonomously since the nationalists retreated to that territory in 1949, after losing the civil war against the communists, and continued with the Republic of China regime. China, culminating in the transition to democracy in the 1990s.