Claudia Raia shows big belly next to Ju Paes: “it has grown a lot”

Claudia Raia poses smiling showing her pregnant belly next to Juliana Paes

The actress and dancer Claudia Raia recognized for the high spirits has radiated even more joy since she announced her third pregnancy. At the age of 55, the artist surprised by announcing that she was expecting the first heir of her marriage to the actor and dancer. Jarbas Homem de Melloon the 19th of September.

Since the official announcement, Claudia has delighted every public appearance, whether at events or on screens. Fans are anxious to know if Enzo and Sophia, fruits of the famous old marriage with the actor Edson Celulari, they will have one more brother or sister on their mother’s side. Remembering that Claudia’s ex-husband also recently became a dad.

Celulari married the actress Karin Roepke. In February of this year, the couple’s first child was born. Chiara is 7 months old. Enzo and Sophia’s father and stepmother celebrated the announcement of Claudia and Jarbas’s pregnancy and sent congratulations.

Always very active, even the pregnancy announcement was in action! The actress and her husband tap danced to talk about the wait for the first heir. Claudia Raia keep up with your pace of work. She is in front of the program “Decora: Vida de Novela”, on the cable TV channel GNT.

In the program, the actress along with the architect Stephanie Ribeiro renovates the environments of the participating properties, leaving them similar to the scenarios of global soap operas.

The actress Juliana Paes participated in the recording of the episode in which the renovation was inspired by the plot “Meu Pedacinho de Chão”, a soap opera in which Juliana played the character Maria Catarina. Backstage, the friend made a point of filling Claudia with affection. Ju Paes posed side by side with the dancer, both smiling. In another photo, the actress gave a kiss on the belly of Claudia Raia. The future mom of three made sure to leave her big belly out, wearing a top and a kimono.

Netizens were thrilled with the images and were surprised. “It has grown a lot”, drew attention to a follower. “Look at the tummy showing up”, commented another fan. Juliana Paes, in turn, declared: “All the happiness in the world”.

